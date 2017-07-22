BBC Sport - Neil Warnock: Cardiff manager on tractors, pre-season and Zohore
Manager Neil Warnock gives a glimpse into his life during Cardiff City's pre-season tour near his South West home.
The 68-year-old reveals to BBC Wales Sport's Ian Hunt that he owns a tractor, his hopes for the Championship season and his plans for the future.
Warnock also assesses the potential of striker Kenneth Zohore, saying last season's top scorer could have a career "beyond his wildest dreams" if he continues to progress.