Manager Neil Warnock gives a glimpse into his life during Cardiff City's pre-season tour near his South West home.

The 68-year-old reveals to BBC Wales Sport's Ian Hunt that he owns a tractor, his hopes for the Championship season and his plans for the future.

Warnock also assesses the potential of striker Kenneth Zohore, saying last season's top scorer could have a career "beyond his wildest dreams" if he continues to progress.