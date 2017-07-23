First Half ends, Dundee United 1, Cowdenbeath 0.
Dundee United v Cowdenbeath
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 25Lewis
- 6Toshney
- 3Scobbie
- 14Edjenguele
- 17Robson
- 12Stanton
- 20Briels
- 7McMullan
- 10Fraser
- 11King
- 28Smith
Substitutes
- 5Donaldson
- 18Allardice
- 21Mehmet
- 26Ballantyne
- 27Smith
- 38Chalmers
- 44Thomas
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 6Syme
- 2Pyper
- 5Rumsby
- 7McInally
- 4Mullen
- 10Miller
- 11Swann
- 3Rutherford
- 8BuchananBooked at 9mins
- 9Muirhead
Substitutes
- 12Connelly
- 14Thomson
- 15Ovenstone
- 16Morris
- 17McGovern
- 18Turnbull
- 19Leslie
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Paul McMullan (Dundee United) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Jamie Robson (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Delay in match Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) because of an injury.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.
Attempt blocked. Billy King (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.
Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew McInally (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Scott Fraser (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Tam Scobbie.
Foul by Samuel Stanton (Dundee United).
David Syme (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1, Cowdenbeath 0. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Billy King.
Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).
Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Harvey Swann.
Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).
Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Matthew McInally (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordie Briels (Dundee United).
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by David Syme.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Lewis Toshney.
Attempt saved. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Cameron Muirhead (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tam Scobbie (Dundee United).
Booking
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott Fraser (Dundee United).
Foul by Shaun Rutherford (Cowdenbeath).
Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
