Scottish League Cup - Group C
Dundee Utd1Cowdenbeath0

Dundee United v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 25Lewis
  • 6Toshney
  • 3Scobbie
  • 14Edjenguele
  • 17Robson
  • 12Stanton
  • 20Briels
  • 7McMullan
  • 10Fraser
  • 11King
  • 28Smith

Substitutes

  • 5Donaldson
  • 18Allardice
  • 21Mehmet
  • 26Ballantyne
  • 27Smith
  • 38Chalmers
  • 44Thomas

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 6Syme
  • 2Pyper
  • 5Rumsby
  • 7McInally
  • 4Mullen
  • 10Miller
  • 11Swann
  • 3Rutherford
  • 8BuchananBooked at 9mins
  • 9Muirhead

Substitutes

  • 12Connelly
  • 14Thomson
  • 15Ovenstone
  • 16Morris
  • 17McGovern
  • 18Turnbull
  • 19Leslie
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home5
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Dundee United 1, Cowdenbeath 0.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Paul McMullan (Dundee United) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Jamie Robson (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Delay in match Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) because of an injury.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.

Attempt blocked. Billy King (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.

Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matthew McInally (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. Scott Fraser (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Tam Scobbie.

Foul by Samuel Stanton (Dundee United).

David Syme (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 1, Cowdenbeath 0. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Billy King.

Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).

Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Harvey Swann.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Matthew McInally (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordie Briels (Dundee United).

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by David Syme.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Lewis Toshney.

Attempt saved. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

Cameron Muirhead (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tam Scobbie (Dundee United).

Booking

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Scott Fraser (Dundee United).

Foul by Shaun Rutherford (Cowdenbeath).

Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk22006156
2Inverness CT31113215
3Stirling311145-14
4Brechin201114-32
5Forfar201124-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts22004046
3Peterhead210125-33
4East Fife301204-41
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33006069
2Dundee22004136
3Cowdenbeath21014313
4Raith Rovers200214-30
5Buckie Thistle300329-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Arbroath21105145
3Hibernian21104044
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose3003014-140

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock32016336
2Ayr22004136
3Clyde32016606
4Dumbarton200225-30
5Annan Athletic200214-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22009186
2Morton311136-35
3Queen's Park311167-14
4Edinburgh City201125-32
5Berwick201123-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth31204225
2Hamilton21104225
3Albion21106334
4Stenhousemuir201124-22
5East Kilbride301238-52

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32104138
2Partick Thistle21106154
3Airdrieonians21013303
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer200227-50
View full Scottish League Cup tables

