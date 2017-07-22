Attempt saved. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Annan Athletic v Kilmarnock
-
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Atkinson
- 2Brannan
- 5Watson
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Creaney
- 4Sinnamon
- 8Moxon
- 7Omar
- 11Orsi
- 10Stevenson
- 9Smith
Substitutes
- 12Ferguson
- 14Krissian
- 15Hooper
- 16Sonkur
- 17Rutkiewicz
- 18Murphy
Kilmarnock
- 1MacDonald
- 2O'Donnell
- 5Broadfoot
- 20Wilson
- 12Taylor
- 29C Burke
- 21Frizzell
- 15Thomas
- 7McKenzie
- 11Jones
- 9Boyd
Substitutes
- 6Power
- 13Mackay
- 14Higgins
- 16Boyd
- 18Waters
- 19Samizadeh
- 30Graham
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Kris Boyd.
Attempt blocked. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Kris Boyd.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Kris Boyd.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Iain Wilson.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 0, Kilmarnock 1. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dom Thomas.
Attempt missed. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic).
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Jim Atkinson.
Attempt saved. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.