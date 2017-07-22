Scottish League Cup - Group E
Annan Athletic0Kilmarnock1

Annan Athletic v Kilmarnock

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Atkinson
  • 2Brannan
  • 5Watson
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Creaney
  • 4Sinnamon
  • 8Moxon
  • 7Omar
  • 11Orsi
  • 10Stevenson
  • 9Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Ferguson
  • 14Krissian
  • 15Hooper
  • 16Sonkur
  • 17Rutkiewicz
  • 18Murphy

Kilmarnock

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Broadfoot
  • 20Wilson
  • 12Taylor
  • 29C Burke
  • 21Frizzell
  • 15Thomas
  • 7McKenzie
  • 11Jones
  • 9Boyd

Substitutes

  • 6Power
  • 13Mackay
  • 14Higgins
  • 16Boyd
  • 18Waters
  • 19Samizadeh
  • 30Graham
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home1
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

Attempt saved. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Kris Boyd.

Attempt blocked. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Kris Boyd.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Kris Boyd.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Iain Wilson.

Goal!

Goal! Annan Athletic 0, Kilmarnock 1. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dom Thomas.

Attempt missed. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic).

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Jim Atkinson.

Attempt saved. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT31203036
2Falkirk21104134
3Stirling311124-24
4Brechin201114-32
5Forfar201112-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32108088
2Hearts21101014
3Peterhead210112-13
4East Fife302101-12
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22005056
2Dundee21102114
3Cowdenbeath11004223
4Buckie Thistle301227-51
5Raith Rovers200214-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian21104044
3Arbroath20201103
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose3012010-101

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock32015326
3Clyde311145-14
4Dumbarton201113-21
5Annan Athletic200213-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22006156
2Morton31113305
3Edinburgh City20202203
4Queen's Park302137-42
5Berwick201123-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth31203125
2Hamilton21103124
3Albion21103124
4Stenhousemuir201124-22
5East Kilbride301215-42

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston31202116
2Airdrieonians21103124
3Partick Thistle21102114
4St Mirren31024313
5Stranraer200227-50
Top Stories