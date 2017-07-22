Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Clyde v Dumbarton
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Home
- 4McNiff
- 5Breslin
- 3Bradley
- 7Miller
- 6Cuddihy
- 8Flynn
- 11Wright
- 9Gormley
- 10Ramsay
Substitutes
- 12Burbidge
- 14Dachnowicz
- 15Harrison
- 16Millar
- 17Osadolor
- 18Wilson
- 21Belkacem
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 2Smith
- 4Dowie
- 55Barr
- 3McLaughlin
- 7Gallagher
- 8Wilson
- 14Hutton
- 11Johnston
- 9Stewart
- 17Roy
Substitutes
- 10Walsh
- 19Ewings
- 21Prior
- 27Nade
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
Match Stats
Home TeamClydeAway TeamDumbarton
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Foul by David Gormley (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Ally Roy (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Ally Roy (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.