Attempt missed. Carl McHugh (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Motherwell v Greenock Morton
Line-ups
Motherwell
- 1Carson
- 2Tait
- 4Heneghan
- 21Kipre
- 18Dunne
- 7Cadden
- 5Bigirimana
- 8McHugh
- 11Frear
- 27Tanner
- 12Bowman
Substitutes
- 3Hammell
- 6McManus
- 9Moult
- 13Griffiths
- 15Rose
- 17Fisher
- 26MacLean
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 6Doyle
- 23Barr
- 18McManus
- 17Russell
- 3Murdoch
- 8Forbes
- 12Tidser
- 9Quitongo
- 14Harkins
- 10Thomson
Substitutes
- 11McHugh
- 15Tiffoney
- 16Strapp
- 21Langan
- 22Armour
- 30McGowan
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Connor McManus.
Attempt missed. Gael Bigirimana (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Craig Tanner (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Barr (Morton).
Ben Heneghan (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jai Quitongo (Morton).
Goal!
Goal! Motherwell 1, Morton 0. Charles Dunne (Motherwell) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gael Bigirimana.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Derek Gaston.
Attempt saved. Craig Tanner (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Gael Bigirimana.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.