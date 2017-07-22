Scottish League Cup - Group F
Motherwell1Morton0

Motherwell v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Motherwell

  • 1Carson
  • 2Tait
  • 4Heneghan
  • 21Kipre
  • 18Dunne
  • 7Cadden
  • 5Bigirimana
  • 8McHugh
  • 11Frear
  • 27Tanner
  • 12Bowman

Substitutes

  • 3Hammell
  • 6McManus
  • 9Moult
  • 13Griffiths
  • 15Rose
  • 17Fisher
  • 26MacLean

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 6Doyle
  • 23Barr
  • 18McManus
  • 17Russell
  • 3Murdoch
  • 8Forbes
  • 12Tidser
  • 9Quitongo
  • 14Harkins
  • 10Thomson

Substitutes

  • 11McHugh
  • 15Tiffoney
  • 16Strapp
  • 21Langan
  • 22Armour
  • 30McGowan
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home4
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

Attempt missed. Carl McHugh (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Connor McManus.

Attempt missed. Gael Bigirimana (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Craig Tanner (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darren Barr (Morton).

Ben Heneghan (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jai Quitongo (Morton).

Goal!

Goal! Motherwell 1, Morton 0. Charles Dunne (Motherwell) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gael Bigirimana.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Derek Gaston.

Attempt saved. Craig Tanner (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Gael Bigirimana.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT31203036
2Falkirk21104134
3Stirling311124-24
4Brechin201114-32
5Forfar201112-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32107078
2Hearts21101014
3Peterhead21011103
4East Fife302101-12
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22005056
2Dundee21102114
3Cowdenbeath11004223
4Buckie Thistle301227-51
5Raith Rovers200214-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian21104044
3Arbroath20201103
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose3012010-101

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock32015326
3Clyde311145-14
4Dumbarton201113-21
5Annan Athletic200213-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22006156
2Morton31113305
3Edinburgh City20202203
4Queen's Park302137-42
5Berwick201123-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth31203125
2Hamilton21103124
3Albion21103124
4Stenhousemuir201124-22
5East Kilbride301215-42

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston31202116
2Airdrieonians21103124
3Partick Thistle21102114
4St Mirren31024313
5Stranraer200227-50
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories