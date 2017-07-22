Attempt blocked. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Queen's Park v Edinburgh City
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 2Millen
- 5Green
- 4Wharton
- 6Bailey
- 7Green
- 8Docherty
- 10Brady
- 3Burns
- 9Orr
- 11Galt
Substitutes
- 12Whelan
- 14McVey
- 15Cummins
- 16Docherty
- 17Mortimer
- 18MacPherson
- 20White
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 23Verlaque
- 21Karadachki
- 3McKee
- 7Thompson
- 6Laird
- 5Walker
- 11Grimes
- 4Harrison
- 27Allan
- 26Mackie
Substitutes
- 2Caddow
- 10Beattie
- 12Hall
- 14Rodger
- 16Olanrewaju
- 20Mortom
- 22Dunn
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamEdinburgh City
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Foul by Dominic Docherty (Queen's Park).
Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Michael Bailey (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Walker (Edinburgh City).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.