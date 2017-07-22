Scottish League Cup - Group F
Queen's Park0Edinburgh City0

Queen's Park v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 2Millen
  • 5Green
  • 4Wharton
  • 6Bailey
  • 7Green
  • 8Docherty
  • 10Brady
  • 3Burns
  • 9Orr
  • 11Galt

Substitutes

  • 12Whelan
  • 14McVey
  • 15Cummins
  • 16Docherty
  • 17Mortimer
  • 18MacPherson
  • 20White

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 23Verlaque
  • 21Karadachki
  • 3McKee
  • 7Thompson
  • 6Laird
  • 5Walker
  • 11Grimes
  • 4Harrison
  • 27Allan
  • 26Mackie

Substitutes

  • 2Caddow
  • 10Beattie
  • 12Hall
  • 14Rodger
  • 16Olanrewaju
  • 20Mortom
  • 22Dunn
Referee:
Kevin Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Dominic Docherty (Queen's Park).

Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Michael Bailey (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Walker (Edinburgh City).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT31203036
2Falkirk21104134
3Stirling311124-24
4Brechin201114-32
5Forfar201112-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32108088
2Hearts21101014
3Peterhead210112-13
4East Fife302101-12
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22005056
2Dundee21102114
3Cowdenbeath11004223
4Buckie Thistle301227-51
5Raith Rovers200214-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian21104044
3Arbroath20201103
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose3012010-101

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock32015326
3Clyde311145-14
4Dumbarton201113-21
5Annan Athletic200213-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22006156
2Morton31113305
3Edinburgh City20202203
4Queen's Park302137-42
5Berwick201123-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth31203125
2Hamilton21103124
3Albion21103124
4Stenhousemuir201124-22
5East Kilbride301215-42

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston31202116
2Airdrieonians21103124
3Partick Thistle21102114
4St Mirren31024313
5Stranraer200227-50
Top Stories