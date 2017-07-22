Attempt saved. John McLeod (Buckie Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Dundee v Buckie Thistle
Line-ups
Dundee
- 1Bain
- 2Kerr
- 34Waddell
- 22Hendry
- 3Holt
- 28Spence
- 18McGowan
- 21Deacon
- 23Wolters
- 20El Bakhtaoui
- 9Moussa
Substitutes
- 4Vincent
- 8Kamara
- 10Allan
- 11Williams
- 14O'Hara
- 27Curran
- 36Gourlay
Buckie Thistle
- 1Bell
- 22Skinner
- 2Anderson
- 5MacKinnon
- 18Dorrat
- 11Urquhart
- 7Fraser
- 6McLean
- 15Taylor
- 9McLeod
- 20Ross
Substitutes
- 3Carroll
- 4Maitland
- 8Ross
- 10Angus
- 12Salmon
- 14Copeland
- 16Murray
- Referee:
- Craig Charleston
Match Stats
Home TeamDundeeAway TeamBuckie Thistle
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Craig Dorrat (Buckie Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).
Attempt missed. Steven Ross (Buckie Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Stuart Taylor (Buckie Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Paul McGowan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Paul McGowan (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.