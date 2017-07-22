Scottish League Cup - Group C
Dundee0Buckie Thistle0

Dundee v Buckie Thistle

Line-ups

Dundee

  • 1Bain
  • 2Kerr
  • 34Waddell
  • 22Hendry
  • 3Holt
  • 28Spence
  • 18McGowan
  • 21Deacon
  • 23Wolters
  • 20El Bakhtaoui
  • 9Moussa

Substitutes

  • 4Vincent
  • 8Kamara
  • 10Allan
  • 11Williams
  • 14O'Hara
  • 27Curran
  • 36Gourlay

Buckie Thistle

  • 1Bell
  • 22Skinner
  • 2Anderson
  • 5MacKinnon
  • 18Dorrat
  • 11Urquhart
  • 7Fraser
  • 6McLean
  • 15Taylor
  • 9McLeod
  • 20Ross

Substitutes

  • 3Carroll
  • 4Maitland
  • 8Ross
  • 10Angus
  • 12Salmon
  • 14Copeland
  • 16Murray
Referee:
Craig Charleston

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamBuckie Thistle
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

Attempt saved. John McLeod (Buckie Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Craig Dorrat (Buckie Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).

Attempt missed. Steven Ross (Buckie Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Stuart Taylor (Buckie Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Paul McGowan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Paul McGowan (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT31203036
2Falkirk21104134
3Stirling311124-24
4Brechin201114-32
5Forfar201112-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32108088
2Hearts21101014
3Peterhead210112-13
4East Fife302101-12
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22005056
2Dundee21102114
3Cowdenbeath11004223
4Buckie Thistle301227-51
5Raith Rovers200214-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian21104044
3Arbroath20201103
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose3012010-101

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock32015326
3Clyde311145-14
4Dumbarton201113-21
5Annan Athletic200213-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22006156
2Morton31113305
3Edinburgh City20202203
4Queen's Park302137-42
5Berwick201123-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth31203125
2Hamilton21103124
3Albion21103124
4Stenhousemuir201124-22
5East Kilbride301215-42

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston31202116
2Airdrieonians21103124
3Partick Thistle21102114
4St Mirren31024313
5Stranraer200227-50
Top Stories