Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 2, Peterhead 0. Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kallum Higginbotham.
Dunfermline Athletic v Peterhead
-
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 1Murdoch
- 2Williamson
- 5Morris
- 6Ashcroft
- 3Martin
- 7Higginbotham
- 27Shiels
- 15Paton
- 11Cardle
- 10Clark
- 9McManus
Substitutes
- 4Mvoto
- 8Wedderburn
- 13Splaine
- 18Duthie
- 19Lochhead
- 20Gill
- 23Smith
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 2Brown
- 5McCracken
- 4Robertson
- 3Stevenson
- 6Ferry
- 8Brown
- 7Brown
- 10Gabriel
- 11Gibson
- 9McAllister
Substitutes
- 12Smith
- 14McLean
- 15Ross
- 16Cairney
- 17Adams
- 18Lawrence
- 21Hobday
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamPeterhead
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Peterhead 0. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicky Clark.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.