Attempt missed. Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
Heart of Midlothian v East Fife
-
Line-ups
Hearts
- 13Hamilton
- 24McGhee
- 4Souttar
- 6Berra
- 2Smith
- 15Cowie
- 8Buaben
- 27Grzelak
- 7Walker
- 9Lafferty
- 77Esmael Gonçalves
Substitutes
- 19Nowak
- 21Martin
- 23Stockton
- 30Brandon
- 31Noring
- 33Moore
- 38Petkov
East Fife
- 1Goodfellow
- 2Dunsmore
- 6Watson
- 16Gordon
- 3Docherty
- 20Reilly
- 77Willis
- 15Millar
- 8Slattery
- 14Wilson
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 11Wilkie
- 12Inglis
- 17Mutch
- 18Young
- 19Flanagan
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
Home TeamHeartsAway TeamEast Fife
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Foul by Esmael Gonçalves (Heart of Midlothian).
Kieran Millar (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Ben Gordon.
Attempt missed. Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Ben Gordon.
Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.