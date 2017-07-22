Scottish League Cup - Group B
Hearts0East Fife0

Heart of Midlothian v East Fife

Line-ups

Hearts

  • 13Hamilton
  • 24McGhee
  • 4Souttar
  • 6Berra
  • 2Smith
  • 15Cowie
  • 8Buaben
  • 27Grzelak
  • 7Walker
  • 9Lafferty
  • 77Esmael Gonçalves

Substitutes

  • 19Nowak
  • 21Martin
  • 23Stockton
  • 30Brandon
  • 31Noring
  • 33Moore
  • 38Petkov

East Fife

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 6Watson
  • 16Gordon
  • 3Docherty
  • 20Reilly
  • 77Willis
  • 15Millar
  • 8Slattery
  • 14Wilson
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 11Wilkie
  • 12Inglis
  • 17Mutch
  • 18Young
  • 19Flanagan
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

Attempt missed. Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Esmael Gonçalves (Heart of Midlothian).

Kieran Millar (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Ben Gordon.

Attempt missed. Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Ben Gordon.

Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT31203036
2Falkirk21104134
3Stirling311124-24
4Brechin201114-32
5Forfar201112-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32107078
2Hearts21101014
3Peterhead21011103
4East Fife302101-12
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22005056
2Dundee21102114
3Cowdenbeath11004223
4Buckie Thistle301227-51
5Raith Rovers200214-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian21104044
3Arbroath20201103
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose3012010-101

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock32015326
3Clyde311145-14
4Dumbarton201113-21
5Annan Athletic200213-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22006156
2Morton31113305
3Edinburgh City20202203
4Queen's Park302137-42
5Berwick201123-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth31203125
2Hamilton21103124
3Albion21103124
4Stenhousemuir201124-22
5East Kilbride301215-42

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston31202116
2Airdrieonians21103124
3Partick Thistle21102114
4St Mirren31024313
5Stranraer200227-50
