Goal! East Kilbride 0, Albion Rovers 2. Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alan Reid.
East Kilbride v Albion Rovers
Line-ups
East Kilbride
- 1Kean
- 2McLaren
- 4Proctor
- 5Howie
- 3Coll
- 7Winter
- 6Gibbons
- 8McCann
- 10McBride
- 11Strachan
- 9Caldwell
Substitutes
- 12Russell
- 14Hughes
- 15McLeish
- 16Ferris
- 17McNeil
- 18Coogans
- 25McGinley
Albion
- 1Bowman
- 2Reid
- 4Lightbody
- 5Perry
- 3McLaughlin
- 6Holmes
- 7Fisher
- 8Davidson
- 11Trouten
- 9Vitoria
- 10Higgins
Substitutes
- 12McMullin
- 14Hopkins
- 15Guthrie
- 16Shields
- 18McManus
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Live Text
Goal!
Goal!
Goal! East Kilbride 0, Albion Rovers 1. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sean Higgins.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.