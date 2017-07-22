Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Hamilton Academical v Queen of the South
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Hamilton
- 1Woods
- 5Tomas
- 89Sarris
- 13Gogic
- 17Longridge
- 18MacKinnon
- 6Gillespie
- 11Crawford
- 3McMann
- 7Imrie
- 9Bingham
Substitutes
- 2Skondras
- 8Docherty
- 10Redmond
- 16Templeton
- 19Jamieson
- 21Donati
- 30Boyd
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 24Mercer
- 4Fordyce
- 5Brownlie
- 3Marshall
- 17Murray
- 8Rankin
- 14Jacobs
- 7Stirling
- 11Dobbie
- 25Dykes
Substitutes
- 2Rooney
- 6Tapping
- 9Lyle
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 22Akubuine
- Referee:
- William Collum
Live Text
Foul by Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical).
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Connor Murray (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.