Scottish League Cup - Group G
Hamilton0Queen of Sth0

Hamilton Academical v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Hamilton

  • 1Woods
  • 5Tomas
  • 89Sarris
  • 13Gogic
  • 17Longridge
  • 18MacKinnon
  • 6Gillespie
  • 11Crawford
  • 3McMann
  • 7Imrie
  • 9Bingham

Substitutes

  • 2Skondras
  • 8Docherty
  • 10Redmond
  • 16Templeton
  • 19Jamieson
  • 21Donati
  • 30Boyd

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 24Mercer
  • 4Fordyce
  • 5Brownlie
  • 3Marshall
  • 17Murray
  • 8Rankin
  • 14Jacobs
  • 7Stirling
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25Dykes

Substitutes

  • 2Rooney
  • 6Tapping
  • 9Lyle
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 22Akubuine
Referee:
William Collum

Live Text

Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical).

Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Connor Murray (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT31203036
2Falkirk21104134
3Forfar20201102
4Stirling302114-32
5Brechin201114-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline31206066
2Hearts21101014
3Peterhead21101014
4East Fife302101-12
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22005056
2Dundee21102114
3Cowdenbeath11004223
4Buckie Thistle301227-51
5Raith Rovers200214-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian21104044
3Arbroath20201103
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose3012010-101

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock31114314
3Clyde311145-14
4Annan Athletic201112-11
5Dumbarton201113-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22006156
2Morton31113305
3Edinburgh City20202203
4Queen's Park302137-42
5Berwick201123-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth31203125
2Hamilton21103124
3Albion21102114
4Stenhousemuir201124-22
5East Kilbride301214-32

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston31202116
2St Mirren31114224
3Airdrieonians21103124
4Partick Thistle20201102
5Stranraer200227-50
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories