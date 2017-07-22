Scottish League Cup - Group A
Forfar0Stirling0

Forfar Athletic v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Bain
  • 5Munro
  • 6Mensing
  • 3Malone
  • 7Cox
  • 4Millar
  • 8D Easton
  • 11McBride
  • 9See
  • 10Aitken

Substitutes

  • 12Travis
  • 14Scott
  • 15Lister
  • 16Warwick
  • 17Gill
  • 21King

Stirling

  • 1Foden
  • 4McNeil
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5Smith
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Morrison
  • 8Caddis
  • 6Black
  • 11McMullan
  • 9Kavanagh
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Davidson
  • 14Noble
  • 15Henderson
  • 16Dickson
  • 17Binnie
  • 18MacDonald
  • 19Cameron
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Live Text

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Andy Munro.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT31203036
2Falkirk21104134
3Forfar20201102
4Stirling302114-32
5Brechin201114-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline31206066
2Hearts21101014
3Peterhead21101014
4East Fife302101-12
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22005056
2Dundee21102114
3Cowdenbeath11004223
4Buckie Thistle301227-51
5Raith Rovers200214-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian21104044
3Arbroath20201103
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose3012010-101

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock31114314
3Clyde311145-14
4Annan Athletic201112-11
5Dumbarton201113-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22006156
2Morton31113305
3Edinburgh City20202203
4Queen's Park302137-42
5Berwick201123-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth31203125
2Hamilton21103124
3Albion21102114
4Stenhousemuir201124-22
5East Kilbride301214-32

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston31202116
2St Mirren31114224
3Airdrieonians21103124
4Partick Thistle20201102
5Stranraer200227-50
View full Scottish League Cup tables

