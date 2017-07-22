Scottish League Cup - Group A
Inverness CT0Falkirk0

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Falkirk

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 17Seedorf
  • 22McKay
  • 6Elsdon
  • 16Calder
  • 7Polworth
  • 8Draper
  • 11Vigurs
  • 4Chalmers
  • 19Zschusschen
  • 9Baird

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 2Raven
  • 14Oakley
  • 21Cooper
  • 37Foy
  • 44Macdonald

Falkirk

  • 1Thomson
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5Grant
  • 44Watson
  • 23Gallacher
  • 11Hippolyte
  • 7Taiwo
  • 6McKee
  • 17Harris
  • 9Austin
  • 33Loy

Substitutes

  • 8Kerr
  • 12Mitchell
  • 15Gasparotto
  • 18Miller
  • 19Shepherd
  • 20O'Hara
  • 28Craigen
Referee:
John Beaton

Live Text

Riccardo Calder (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT31203036
2Falkirk21104134
3Forfar20201102
4Stirling302114-32
5Brechin201114-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline31206066
2Hearts21101014
3Peterhead21101014
4East Fife302101-12
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22005056
2Dundee21102114
3Cowdenbeath11004223
4Buckie Thistle301227-51
5Raith Rovers200214-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian21104044
3Arbroath20201103
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose3012010-101

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock31114314
3Clyde311145-14
4Annan Athletic201112-11
5Dumbarton201113-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22006156
2Morton31113305
3Edinburgh City20202203
4Queen's Park302137-42
5Berwick201123-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth31203125
2Hamilton21103124
3Albion21102114
4Stenhousemuir201124-22
5East Kilbride301214-32

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston31202116
2St Mirren31114224
3Airdrieonians21103124
4Partick Thistle20201102
5Stranraer200227-50
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories