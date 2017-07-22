Scottish League Cup - Group D
Arbroath0Montrose0

Arbroath v Montrose

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 1Hutton
  • 3Gold
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 2Malin
  • 11Kader
  • 6Whatley
  • 10McCord
  • 7Skelly
  • 8Yule
  • 9Prunty

Substitutes

  • 12Henry
  • 14Hester
  • 15Hamilton
  • 16Doris
  • 17Denholm
  • 18Linn
  • 21Gomes

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Webster
  • 5Dillon
  • 6Steeves
  • 3Callaghan
  • 7Johnston
  • 4Fotheringham
  • 11Masson
  • 8Thomson
  • 9McLaren
  • 10Templeman

Substitutes

  • 12Fraser
  • 14Willox
  • 15Hay
  • 16Wallace
  • 21Millar
Referee:
David Lowe

Live Text

Foul by Craig Johnston (Montrose).

Blair Yule (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Gavin Malin.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT31203036
2Falkirk21104134
3Forfar20201102
4Stirling302114-32
5Brechin201114-32

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline31206066
2Hearts21101014
3Peterhead21101014
4East Fife302101-12
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22005056
2Dundee21102114
3Cowdenbeath11004223
4Buckie Thistle301227-51
5Raith Rovers200214-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian21104044
3Arbroath20201103
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose3012010-101

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock31114314
3Clyde311145-14
4Annan Athletic201112-11
5Dumbarton201113-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22006156
2Morton31113305
3Edinburgh City20202203
4Queen's Park302137-42
5Berwick201123-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth31203125
2Hamilton21103124
3Albion21102114
4Stenhousemuir201124-22
5East Kilbride301214-32

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston31202116
2St Mirren31114224
3Airdrieonians21103124
4Partick Thistle20201102
5Stranraer200227-50
