Foul by Craig Johnston (Montrose).
Arbroath v Montrose
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Hutton
- 3Gold
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 2Malin
- 11Kader
- 6Whatley
- 10McCord
- 7Skelly
- 8Yule
- 9Prunty
Substitutes
- 12Henry
- 14Hester
- 15Hamilton
- 16Doris
- 17Denholm
- 18Linn
- 21Gomes
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 2Webster
- 5Dillon
- 6Steeves
- 3Callaghan
- 7Johnston
- 4Fotheringham
- 11Masson
- 8Thomson
- 9McLaren
- 10Templeman
Substitutes
- 12Fraser
- 14Willox
- 15Hay
- 16Wallace
- 21Millar
- Referee:
- David Lowe
Live Text
Blair Yule (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Gavin Malin.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.