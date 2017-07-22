Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Scott Stewart.
Livingston v Airdrieonians
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 23De Vita
- 8Pittman
- 6Byrne
- 7Mullin
- 3Longridge
- 15Mackin
- 9Todorov
Substitutes
- 11Cadden
- 14Jacobs
- 17Robinson
- 20Maley
- 24Peters
- 30Hamilton
Airdrieonians
- 1Ferguson
- 2Stewart
- 5Cairns
- 4Brownlie
- 3MacDonald
- 7Higgins
- 6McIntosh
- 8Conroy
- 11Brown
- 9Ryan
- 10Russell
Substitutes
- 12McLaughlin
- 14Loudon
- 15Thomson
- 16Leighton
- 17Kerr
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
Match Stats
Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamAirdrieonians
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians).
Attempt missed. Dylan Mackin (Livingston) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Scott Pittman (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Alan Lithgow (Livingston) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.