Scottish League Cup - Group H
Livingston0Airdrieonians0

Livingston v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 31Gallagher
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Lithgow
  • 23De Vita
  • 8Pittman
  • 6Byrne
  • 7Mullin
  • 3Longridge
  • 15Mackin
  • 9Todorov

Substitutes

  • 11Cadden
  • 14Jacobs
  • 17Robinson
  • 20Maley
  • 24Peters
  • 30Hamilton

Airdrieonians

  • 1Ferguson
  • 2Stewart
  • 5Cairns
  • 4Brownlie
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Higgins
  • 6McIntosh
  • 8Conroy
  • 11Brown
  • 9Ryan
  • 10Russell

Substitutes

  • 12McLaughlin
  • 14Loudon
  • 15Thomson
  • 16Leighton
  • 17Kerr
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Scott Stewart.

Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians).

Attempt missed. Dylan Mackin (Livingston) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Scott Pittman (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Alan Lithgow (Livingston) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT31203036
2Falkirk21104134
3Stirling311124-24
4Brechin201114-32
5Forfar201112-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32108088
2Hearts21101014
3Peterhead210112-13
4East Fife302101-12
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22005056
2Dundee21102114
3Cowdenbeath11004223
4Buckie Thistle301227-51
5Raith Rovers200214-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian21104044
3Arbroath20201103
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose3012010-101

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock32015326
3Clyde311145-14
4Dumbarton201113-21
5Annan Athletic200213-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22006156
2Morton31113305
3Edinburgh City20202203
4Queen's Park302137-42
5Berwick201123-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth31203125
2Hamilton21103124
3Albion21103124
4Stenhousemuir201124-22
5East Kilbride301215-42

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston31202116
2Airdrieonians21103124
3Partick Thistle21102114
4St Mirren31024313
5Stranraer200227-50
View full Scottish League Cup tables

