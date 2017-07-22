Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).
Partick Thistle v St Mirren
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 1Cerny
- 14Elliott
- 15Devine
- 13Barton
- 3Booth
- 6Osman
- 8Bannigan
- 7Spittal
- 10Erskine
- 11Lawless
- 9Doolan
Substitutes
- 12Scully
- 19Edwards
- 21Penrice
- 24McCarthy
- 25Lamont
- 26McLaughlin
- 27Nisbet
St Mirren
- 21Stewart
- 22Whyte
- 15Baird
- 6MacKenzie
- 3Irvine
- 4McGinn
- 16McShane
- 17Kirkpatrick
- 11Smith
- 10Morgan
- 20Reilly
Substitutes
- 1Samson
- 5Buchanan
- 9Sutton
- 19Stewart
- 31O'Keefe
- 33Horne
- 39Erhahon
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away5
Live Text
Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 1, St. Mirren 0. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Erskine.
Abdul Osman (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (St. Mirren).
Attempt saved. Jordan Kirkpatrick (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Adam Barton (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (St. Mirren).
Abdul Osman (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Ian McShane.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Darren Whyte.
Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Darren Whyte (St. Mirren).
Attempt blocked. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.