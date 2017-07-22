Scottish League Cup - Group H
Partick Thistle1St Mirren0

Partick Thistle v St Mirren

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 1Cerny
  • 14Elliott
  • 15Devine
  • 13Barton
  • 3Booth
  • 6Osman
  • 8Bannigan
  • 7Spittal
  • 10Erskine
  • 11Lawless
  • 9Doolan

Substitutes

  • 12Scully
  • 19Edwards
  • 21Penrice
  • 24McCarthy
  • 25Lamont
  • 26McLaughlin
  • 27Nisbet

St Mirren

  • 21Stewart
  • 22Whyte
  • 15Baird
  • 6MacKenzie
  • 3Irvine
  • 4McGinn
  • 16McShane
  • 17Kirkpatrick
  • 11Smith
  • 10Morgan
  • 20Reilly

Substitutes

  • 1Samson
  • 5Buchanan
  • 9Sutton
  • 19Stewart
  • 31O'Keefe
  • 33Horne
  • 39Erhahon
Referee:
Stephen Finnie

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).

Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Partick Thistle 1, St. Mirren 0. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Erskine.

Abdul Osman (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (St. Mirren).

Attempt saved. Jordan Kirkpatrick (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Adam Barton (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (St. Mirren).

Abdul Osman (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Ian McShane.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Darren Whyte.

Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Darren Whyte (St. Mirren).

Attempt blocked. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT31203036
2Falkirk21104134
3Stirling311124-24
4Brechin201114-32
5Forfar201112-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32108088
2Hearts21101014
3Peterhead210112-13
4East Fife302101-12
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22005056
2Dundee21102114
3Cowdenbeath11004223
4Buckie Thistle301227-51
5Raith Rovers200214-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian21104044
3Arbroath20201103
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose3012010-101

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock32015326
3Clyde311145-14
4Dumbarton201113-21
5Annan Athletic200213-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22006156
2Morton31113305
3Edinburgh City20202203
4Queen's Park302137-42
5Berwick201123-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth31203125
2Hamilton21103124
3Albion21103124
4Stenhousemuir201124-22
5East Kilbride301215-42

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston31202116
2Airdrieonians21103124
3Partick Thistle21102114
4St Mirren31024313
5Stranraer200227-50
