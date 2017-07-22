Scottish League Cup: Motherwell thrash Morton, Kilmarnock see off Annan

Midfielder Chris Cadden scored Motherwell's second of the day at home to Morton

Motherwell cruised to a 4-0 victory over 10-man Greenock Morton to move top of League Cup Group F.

Charles Dunne and Chris Cadden were on target before Morton's Gary Harkins was shown a straight red card.

Richard Tait and Louis Moult added second-half goals.

Elsewhere, Kris Boyd bagged a double as Kilmarnock won 2-0 at Annan Athletic to move top of Group E, and Hamilton won a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw at home to Queen of the South in Group G.

In the other Group E match, Clyde beat Dumbarton 2-1, while Queen's Park overcame Edinburgh City 3-0 at Hampden in Group F and Albion Rovers won 5-2 at East Kilbride in Group G.

Morton's Harkins was sent off for a challenge on Craig Tanner

Premiership side Motherwell quickly took control at home to Championship outfit Morton, with summer signing Dunne nodding home before Cadden finished after excellent build-up play.

Harkins was dismissed for a poor challenge on Craig Tanner and Well made Jim Duffy's side pay after the break.

Tait produced a fine finish for the third and substitute Moult netted an excellent free-kick to complete the scoring and take the hosts a point clear of their opponents at the top of the group.

League One Queen's Park went third with a comfortable win over League Two Edinburgh City.

Dominic Docherty got the scoring started from close range and a Chris McKee own goal doubled the Spiders' lead before Anton Brady's dig from distance put the result beyond doubt.

At Galabank, Killie found their feet early on and the excellent Dominic Thomas set up Boyd for a simple finish.

The Ayrshire side dominated the match but only added one more goal, with Boyd drilling an effort into the bottom corner after 62 minutes.

Stephen Dobbie drew Queen of the South level but his joy was short-lived

Clyde are third in Group E, also on six points, following their win over Dumbarton.

Craig Barr nodded Chris Johnstone's delivery home to give the Sons the lead but Darren Miller squared it with a cracker into the top corner. Max Wright headed the winner after 67 minutes.

In Group G, Hamilton took the lead against Queen of the South thanks to an 88th-minute Steven Boyd goal, but Stephen Dobbie replied a minute later to ensure both sides earned at least one point. The Premiership side took the bonus point with a 6-5 win in the penalty shootout.

Queen of the South are top of the group, having played a game more than Accies, who are third.

Albion Rovers are second following their 5-2 triumph at East Kilbride.

Goals from Alan Trouten and Gary Fisher gave the visitors an early two-goal lead and Connor Shields made it 3-0 after the break.

Shields added his second before Sean Winter's goal and a Michael McMullin own goal gave East Kilbride hope. Shields, however, completed his hat-trick soon after to seal the win.

The eight group winners and four best runners-up progress to the knockout stage where they are joined by the four teams in European competition - Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers and St Johnstone.

Hamilton Accies came out on top in the penalty shootout to earn a bonus point

Post-match reaction

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: Robinson: "We're happy, especially with the manner of the win. Our workrate and energy to win the ball back was the biggest thing for me.

"Louis Muolt has come on in two games and scored two goals, but we still want to add to the squad. I still feel there's more to come.

"(Moult) is a Motherwell player at the moment until someone tells me different. It will be the right amount of money or he will stay and you can see by his performances, workrate and attitude that he's 100% committed to us.

"We set a marker today where we want to make it horrible for teams to come here, we want to press the life out of them and make it a real competitive game. More than any passing, it was their attitude to win the ball back and their organisation, that was a really pleasing aspect."