Europa League - Qualifying Third Round - 1st Leg
Aberdeen19:45Apollon Limassol
Venue: Pittodrie

Aberdeen v Apollon Limassol

Aberdeen defender Kari Arnason celebrates scoring in a friendly against Brechin City
Kari Arnason (left) scored in a weekend friendly against Brechin City

    Kari Arnason could make his first competitive appearance since rejoining Aberdeen in Thursday's meeting with Apollon Limassol.

    The 34-year-old Iceland defender arrived from Apollon's Cypriot rivals Omonia Nicosia last week.

    Apollon include latest signing Antonio Jakolis in their travelling squad to Scotland for the Europa League third qualifying round first leg.

    The 25-year-old winger has joined on loan from Romania's Steaua Bucuresti.

    Antonio Jakolis in action for Croatia Under-21s
    Former Croatia Under-21 winger Jakolis joined Apollon on Monday

    Fellow summer addition Andre Schembri scored in both legs of their previous-round win over Zaria Balti of Moldova. The 31-year-old Malta striker was with Boavista in Portugal last season.

    Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes stressed he is not relying solely on information gleaned from Arnason.

    "We're not too dependent on finding out too much about them from Kari, but we have spoken to him about it and he has reiterated and reinforced a lot of things we felt about them and how he felt playing against them as well," he said.

    "We've got a good handle on our opponents. We've watched footage of their pre-season games and their last round."

    Apollon finished third in last season's Cypriot First Division, two places and five points above Arnason's Omonia, but won the national cup, denying league champions APOEL a domestic double.

    Media playback is not supported on this device

    Derek McInnes: 'We're so eager to get through into that last play-off spot'

    "They are a possession-based team, will handle the ball very well, they try to get good switches of play and knock the ball side to side very quickly," said McInnes.

    "They get numbers forward, not unlike a few teams we play domestically. They've got good technicians of the ball and they've got a couple of key players.

    "They are a team that try to ask questions of the opposition and are very positive in their approach."

    McInnes has no fears about fielding Arnason so soon after making his first appearance back in an Aberdeen shirt in a weekend friendly win over Brechin City.

    Andre Schembri in action for Malta against England
    Striker Schembri (right) has more than 80 caps for Malta

    "He was a bit behind our lads, who have been back now five or six weeks, and he's not had the game time," said the Dons boss.

    "He had 90 minutes at Brechin, but he's been training with us for nearly two weeks and he's been excellent since he came in the door and I'm delighted to get him with us.

    "He's in the squad and everybody in the squad has got the potential to play."

    While the Dons have a fully fit squad, Apollon are still without vice-captain Fotis Papoulis, fellow midfielder Konstantinos Makrides and his Cyprus team-mate Angelis Angeli, who plays in defence.

    Aberdeen, who defeated Siroki Brijeg of Bosnia-Herzegovina in the previous round, are looking to end a run of three defeats in a row in the third qualifying round.

    Apollon also lost out at this stage in the past two seasons but last qualified for the group stage in 2014-15.

