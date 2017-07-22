Wilfried Zaha: West Brom tried to injure winger, says Palace boss Frank de Boer

West Brom defender Craig Dawson (right) also stopped Wilfried Zaha in the match

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha was the victim of rough treatment by West Brom players during Saturday's pre-season friendly, according to Eagles boss Frank de Boer.

The 24-year-old faced strong tackles, particularly from defender Allan Nyom, during Palace's 2-0 win in Hong Kong.

"They were looking for him, to injure him," said De Boer.

"He's one of the exciting players in the league. I don't want to think he'd be out for two weeks or months."

Although De Boer - who was named Palace boss last month - did not mention Nyom by name, he appeared to accuse the Cameroon right-back.

"The first challenge should have been a yellow card, then he knows he can't do another challenge.

"If we want to sell the Premier League product, we have to do it well."

Baggies boss Tony Pulis was also asked about the strong tackles on Ivory Coast international Zaha.

He said: "I thought it was a competitive game, a good game.

"Allan likes defending. He got there as quick as he could, but not quick enough. There wasn't any malice in it."