Dion Charles: Fleetwood midfielder rejoins Halifax on six-month loan deal

Dion Charles
Dion Charles made his Fleetwood debut in the Football League Trophy in November 2016

Fleetwood midfielder Dion Charles has returned to National League side Halifax on a loan deal until 4 January.

The 21-year-old had a spell with the Shaymen in England's sixth tier last season, playing a part in the lead up to their play-off final victory in May.

Charles, who joined Fleetwood in August 2016, is yet to make a League One appearance for the club.

The former Blackpool trainee and England C midfielder has previously played for AFC Fylde.

