Pedro Caixinha encouraged by Rangers showing against Marseille

Pedro Caixinha has signed nine players during the summer transfer window

Manager Pedro Caixinha believes Rangers can "build some very good things" following their 1-1 friendly draw with Marseille.

Niko Kranjcar's free-kick cancelled out Valere Germain's opener for the visitors at Ibrox on Saturday.

Bruno Alves and Graham Dorrans were among the summer signings that featured for the Ibrox outfit.

"I really liked the team, especially in the first half or the first hour of the game," Caixinha told Rangers TV.

"They were really compact and controlled the game, and understood how to face a team like that.

"The only thing we were missing, like all the games we have played so far, was the definition. We created a lot of chances but we could not score."

Rangers' season started with an aggregate defeat to Luxembourg side Progres Niederkorn in the Europa League qualifiers.

As such, they will not play competitively again until their Premiership opener against Motherwell at Fir Park on 6 August, with Scotland's European representatives not playing in the ongoing Scottish League Cup first round and instead entering in the second round.

Experienced defender Alves did not feature against Progres as he was on international duty with Portugal and Scotland midfielder Dorrans joined the Ibrox side after the first qualifying round defeat.

Fellow summer captures Fabio Cardoso, Ryan Jack, Daniel Candeias and Eduardo Herrera also started while Alfredo Morelos and Carlos Pena came off the bench.

"We are pleased the way boys got minutes on the pitch and I really feel we can build some very good things from here," added Caixinha.