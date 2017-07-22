Women's Euro 2017: Ramona Bachmann heads Switzerland winner against Iceland

Chelsea's Ramona Bachmann headed Switzerland's winner

Chelsea's Ramona Bachmann headed the winner as Switzerland came from behind to beat Iceland 2-1 at the Women's Euro 2017 tournament in the Netherlands.

Iceland took the lead through Fanndis Fridriksdottir's composed low finish.

Lara Dickenmann levelled after Bachmann's pass before the latter nodded the Swiss ahead.

Switzerland keeper Gaelle Thalmann had stitches on the pitch after an accidental clash of heads with Iceland's Gunnhildur Yrsa Jonsdottir.

Play was delayed nine minutes while Thalmann received treatment, the 31-year-old finishing the game with a head bandage.

Switzerland are level on three points with Group C rivals Austria and France, who both have a game in hand and play each other at 19:45 BST.

Iceland remain without a point after two games.

