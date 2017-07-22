BBC Sport - Women's Euro 2017: Carly Telford hopes footballers and cricketers can inspire next generation

Carly Telford is hoping that England's women footballers and cricketers can inspire the next generation with their performances this summer.

Telford is currently with the Euro 2017 squad in the Netherlands, while her girlfriend Georgia Elwiss is part of the England squad preparing to take on India at Lord's in Sunday's Women's World Cup final.

