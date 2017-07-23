Scottish Gossip: Scotland v Portugal, Rangers, Celtic, Dundee United

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland Women coach Anna Signeul insists her side can recover from their opening 6-0 loss to England by beating Portugal in Sunday's Euro 2017 meeting and has hailed the unity in the squad. (Scotsman)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha wants two more signings this summer and has hinted that Hearts winger Jamie Walker and Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean remain his principal targets. (Sunday Mail)

And Caixinha acknowledges that the Europa League first qualifying round defeat by Progres Niederkorn was "exceptionally painful" for the Ibrox side's fans. (Sun)

Walker and McLean have been consistently linked with Rangers this summer

Niko Kranjcar, who scored Rangers' goal in Saturday's 1-1 friendly draw with Marseille has called on his team-mates to atone for their early European exit. (Mail on Sunday)

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine, whose side face Apollon Limassol in the Europa League third qualifying round, believes the Dons have a "golden chance" to reach the play-off round of the competition. (Sunday Herald - subscription required)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is still trying to find a way of accommodating strikers Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths in the same team. (Sunday Mail)

"Speed, power and technique" are the qualities required to thrive in the Champions League, according to Rodgers and the Celtic boss believes his squad are putting those attributes together. (Sunday Herald - subscription required)

Dembele and Griffiths rarely started together last season

Celtic face Rosenborg in Glasgow in Wednesday's Champions League third qualifying round first leg and Celtic's former Rosenborg defender Mikael Lustig says of the Trondheim team: "There's no doubt they're the best team in Norway." (Sunday Mail)

Lustig believes the burden of history will weigh heavily on Rosenborg, having not reached the Champions League group stage for 10 years. (Sun)

Former Celtic coach Eric Black believes Rosenborg striker Nicklas Bendtner will be a "handful for Celtic", having worked with the player at Birmingham City and Sunderland. (Sunday Mail)

Dundee United are keen to sign Irish striker David McMillan, 28, but the Dundalk forward's contract will not run out until October, which could delay any move to Tannadice until January. (Sun)

Aston Villa's decision to leave Scotland striker Ross McCormack, 30, out of their pre-season games in Germany has given Sunderland hope of signing him. (Birmingham Mail)