Gold Cup: Henry Romero & Darwin Ceren get bans after bites

Former Sunderland striker Jozy Altidore was involved in the incident

El Salvador defender Henry Romero received a six-game ban after biting USA striker Jozy Altidore during their Gold Cup quarter-final.

Captain Darwin Ceren will miss three games for a similar incident involving American defender Omar Gonzalez in the USA's 2-0 win in Arlington, Texas.

Governing body Concacaf says the bans for "anti-sporting behaviour" will only affect "official matches".

The United States beat Costa Rica 2-0 in Sunday's semi-final in Houston.

They will face either Mexico or Jamaica in Thursday's final.

El Salvador have already been eliminated from 2018 World Cup qualifying.