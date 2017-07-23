Gold Cup: Henry Romero & Darwin Ceren get bans after bites
-
- From the section Football
El Salvador defender Henry Romero received a six-game ban after biting USA striker Jozy Altidore during their Gold Cup quarter-final.
Captain Darwin Ceren will miss three games for a similar incident involving American defender Omar Gonzalez in the USA's 2-0 win in Arlington, Texas.
Governing body Concacaf says the bans for "anti-sporting behaviour" will only affect "official matches".
The United States beat Costa Rica 2-0 in Sunday's semi-final in Houston.
They will face either Mexico or Jamaica in Thursday's final.
El Salvador have already been eliminated from 2018 World Cup qualifying.