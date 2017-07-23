Super Cup NI youth football live on BBC Sport website
Eleven matches in the 2017 Super Cup NI international youth football tournament will be shown live on the BBC Sport website.
The five-day event starts on Monday, 24 July, and ends with the finals night on Friday.
The first match on Monday will be a Women's Under-19 match between Wales and Northern Ireland at 12:00 BST.
That is followed by Beijing Morning Star United v Co Tyrone (17:00) and Newcastle United v Co Antrim (19:30).
Apart from Monday's women's fixture, the live group matches are from the Premier Section for Under-17s, followed by one of Thursday's semi-finals.
On Friday, the finals of the Premier and the Under-15 Junior Section can be seen live on the BBC Sport website.
The Super Cup coverage started with Manchester United's Under-18s beating their Northern Ireland counterparts a challenge match on 22 July.
An early goal by Switzerland youth international Nishan Burkart gave United a 1-0 victory at Coleraine. Highlights can be seen here
|Super Cup NI live matches on BBC Sport website - Monday 24 July
|NI Women's Under-19
|v
|Wales Women's Under-19
|12:00 BST
|Beijing Morning Star Utd
|v
|County Tyrone
|17:00
|Newcastle Utd
|v
|County Antrim
|19:30
|Tuesday 25 July
|Newcastle Utd
|v
|Beijing Morning Star Utd
|17:00
|Club America (Mexico)
|v
|County Antrim
|19:00
|Wednesday 26 July
|Strikers (USA)
|v
|Otago (NZ)
|13:30
|First Choice Soccer (USA)
|v
|Club America (Mexico)
|17:00
|Newcastle Utd
|v
|Komazawa Uni (Japan)
|19:00