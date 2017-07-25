Attempt missed. Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Stenhousemuir v East Kilbride
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1McMinn
- 2Meechan
- 3Dunlop
- 4Dunlop
- 7PatonBooked at 16mins
- 8HalleranSubstituted forGilmourat 67'minutes
- 5Marsh
- 6Blockley
- 11Donaldson
- 9McMenamin
- 10Longworth
Substitutes
- 12Gilmour
- 14Ferns
- 15Scott
- 16McGuigan
- 17Smith
- 18Gracie
East Kilbride
- 1McGinleySubstituted forKeanat 45'minutes
- 4RussellBooked at 60mins
- 2McLaren
- 5Howie
- 3CollBooked at 56mins
- 8McCann
- 7Winter
- 6Gibbons
- 11Strachan
- 9McNeilSubstituted forCoogansat 70'minutes
- 10McLeish
Substitutes
- 12Proctor
- 14Hughes
- 15Anderson
- 16Coogans
- 17Caldwell
- 18Ferris
- 25Kean
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Attempt missed. Nathan Blockley (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, East Kilbride. Liam Coogans replaces Ross McNeil.
Attempt saved. Ross Gilmour (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Kevin McCann (East Kilbride) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Ross Gilmour replaces Thomas Halleran.
Attempt missed. Sean Winter (East Kilbride) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, East Kilbride. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, East Kilbride 2. Sean Winter (East Kilbride) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Craig Howie.
Foul by Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir).
Sean Winter (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Bernard Coll.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Blockley (Stenhousemuir) header from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Barry Russell.
Attempt blocked. Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Barry Russell (East Kilbride) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Barry Russell (East Kilbride).
Attempt missed. Kevin McCann (East Kilbride) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Booking
Bernard Coll (East Kilbride) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ross Meechan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bernard Coll (East Kilbride).
Attempt missed. Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dominic McLaren (East Kilbride).
Foul by David Marsh (Stenhousemuir).
Ross McNeil (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, East Kilbride 1. Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 0, East Kilbride 1. Sean Winter (East Kilbride) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Bernard Coll.
Second Half
Second Half begins Stenhousemuir 0, East Kilbride 0.
Substitution
Substitution, East Kilbride. Jacob Kean replaces Matthew McGinley because of an injury.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stenhousemuir 0, East Kilbride 0.
Attempt missed. Ross Meechan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by David Marsh (Stenhousemuir).
Dominic McLaren (East Kilbride) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross McNeil (East Kilbride).
Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).
(East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.