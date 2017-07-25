Scottish League Cup - Group G
Stenhousemuir1East Kilbride2

Stenhousemuir v East Kilbride

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1McMinn
  • 2Meechan
  • 3Dunlop
  • 4Dunlop
  • 7PatonBooked at 16mins
  • 8HalleranSubstituted forGilmourat 67'minutes
  • 5Marsh
  • 6Blockley
  • 11Donaldson
  • 9McMenamin
  • 10Longworth

Substitutes

  • 12Gilmour
  • 14Ferns
  • 15Scott
  • 16McGuigan
  • 17Smith
  • 18Gracie

East Kilbride

  • 1McGinleySubstituted forKeanat 45'minutes
  • 4RussellBooked at 60mins
  • 2McLaren
  • 5Howie
  • 3CollBooked at 56mins
  • 8McCann
  • 7Winter
  • 6Gibbons
  • 11Strachan
  • 9McNeilSubstituted forCoogansat 70'minutes
  • 10McLeish

Substitutes

  • 12Proctor
  • 14Hughes
  • 15Anderson
  • 16Coogans
  • 17Caldwell
  • 18Ferris
  • 25Kean
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamEast Kilbride
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

Attempt missed. Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Nathan Blockley (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, East Kilbride. Liam Coogans replaces Ross McNeil.

Attempt saved. Ross Gilmour (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Kevin McCann (East Kilbride) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Ross Gilmour replaces Thomas Halleran.

Attempt missed. Sean Winter (East Kilbride) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, East Kilbride. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, East Kilbride 2. Sean Winter (East Kilbride) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Craig Howie.

Foul by Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir).

Sean Winter (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Bernard Coll.

Attempt blocked. Nathan Blockley (Stenhousemuir) header from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Barry Russell.

Attempt blocked. Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Barry Russell (East Kilbride) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Barry Russell (East Kilbride).

Attempt missed. Kevin McCann (East Kilbride) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Booking

Bernard Coll (East Kilbride) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ross Meechan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bernard Coll (East Kilbride).

Attempt missed. Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dominic McLaren (East Kilbride).

Foul by David Marsh (Stenhousemuir).

Ross McNeil (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, East Kilbride 1. Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 0, East Kilbride 1. Sean Winter (East Kilbride) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Bernard Coll.

Second Half

Second Half begins Stenhousemuir 0, East Kilbride 0.

Substitution

Substitution, East Kilbride. Jacob Kean replaces Matthew McGinley because of an injury.

Half Time

First Half ends, Stenhousemuir 0, East Kilbride 0.

Attempt missed. Ross Meechan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by David Marsh (Stenhousemuir).

Dominic McLaren (East Kilbride) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross McNeil (East Kilbride).

Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).

(East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk330010199
2Stirling42115507
3Inverness CT31113215
4Brechin301215-42
5Forfar301228-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32105147
3Peterhead311136-34
4Elgin310217-63
5East Fife401305-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Cowdenbeath210156-13
4Raith Rovers310245-13
5Buckie Thistle4004312-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian32108177
3Arbroath31116515
4Montrose4103214-123
5Alloa301215-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr33007259
2Kilmarnock32016336
3Clyde420279-26
4Dumbarton301225-31
5Annan Athletic301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32109187
2Queen's Park42119817
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City302125-33
5Berwick301236-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton31206426
2Albion31208535
3Queen of Sth31204225
4East Kilbride411259-45
5Stenhousemuir301236-32

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston42206339
2Partick Thistle32108267
3Airdrieonians310245-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer301249-51
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories