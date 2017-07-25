Scottish League Cup - Group E
Ayr3Clyde1

Ayr United v Clyde

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Hart
  • 14Ferguson
  • 2Higgins
  • 6Geggan
  • 3Boyle
  • 23Docherty
  • 8Crawford
  • 16Adams
  • 7Moffat
  • 9Moore
  • 11McDaid

Substitutes

  • 12McGuffie
  • 18Faulds
  • 20Avci
  • 21Waite
  • 24Murphy
  • 25McCowan
  • 26Reid

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Home
  • 4McNiff
  • 5Bradley
  • 3Wilson
  • 7Miller
  • 6Cuddihy
  • 8Flynn
  • 11Wright
  • 10Goodwillie
  • 9Osadolor

Substitutes

  • 12Burbidge
  • 15Harrison
  • 16Gormley
  • 17Dachnowicz
  • 18Millar
  • 21Belkacem
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home10
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Ayr United 3, Clyde 1. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie Adams.

Attempt missed. Smart Osadolor (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Patrick Boyle (Ayr United).

Darren Miller (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Jamie Adams (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Craig Moore (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Martin McNiff (Clyde).

Second Half

Second Half begins Ayr United 2, Clyde 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Ayr United 2, Clyde 1.

Foul by Patrick Boyle (Ayr United).

Smart Osadolor (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Patrick Boyle (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Callum Home.

Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Smart Osadolor (Clyde).

Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).

Matthew Flynn (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Jamie Adams.

Foul by Chris Higgins (Ayr United).

Smart Osadolor (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).

Lewis Wilson (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Higgins (Ayr United).

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Ayr United 2, Clyde 1. Craig Moore (Ayr United) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Declan McDaid.

Hand ball by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).

Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Kyle Bradley.

Attempt missed. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Ayr United 1, Clyde 1. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Ferguson.

Attempt saved. Jamie Adams (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Blair Currie.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Darren Miller.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Kyle Bradley.

Goal!

Goal! Ayr United 0, Clyde 1. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing to the top right corner. Assisted by Smart Osadolor.

Attempt saved. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk330010199
2Stirling42115507
3Inverness CT31113215
4Brechin301215-42
5Forfar301228-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32105147
3Peterhead311136-34
4Elgin310217-63
5East Fife401305-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Cowdenbeath210156-13
4Raith Rovers310245-13
5Buckie Thistle4004312-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian32108177
3Arbroath31116515
4Montrose4103214-123
5Alloa301215-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr33007259
2Kilmarnock32016336
3Clyde420279-26
4Dumbarton301225-31
5Annan Athletic301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32109187
2Queen's Park42119817
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City302125-33
5Berwick301236-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton31206426
2Albion31208535
3Queen of Sth31204225
4East Kilbride411259-45
5Stenhousemuir301236-32

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston42206339
2Partick Thistle32108267
3Airdrieonians310245-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer301249-51
View full Scottish League Cup tables

