Attempt blocked. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Ayr United v Clyde
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Hart
- 14Ferguson
- 2Higgins
- 6Geggan
- 3Boyle
- 23Docherty
- 8Crawford
- 16Adams
- 7Moffat
- 9Moore
- 11McDaid
Substitutes
- 12McGuffie
- 18Faulds
- 20Avci
- 21Waite
- 24Murphy
- 25McCowan
- 26Reid
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Home
- 4McNiff
- 5Bradley
- 3Wilson
- 7Miller
- 6Cuddihy
- 8Flynn
- 11Wright
- 10Goodwillie
- 9Osadolor
Substitutes
- 12Burbidge
- 15Harrison
- 16Gormley
- 17Dachnowicz
- 18Millar
- 21Belkacem
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 3, Clyde 1. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie Adams.
Attempt missed. Smart Osadolor (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Patrick Boyle (Ayr United).
Darren Miller (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jamie Adams (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Craig Moore (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Martin McNiff (Clyde).
Second Half
Second Half begins Ayr United 2, Clyde 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Ayr United 2, Clyde 1.
Foul by Patrick Boyle (Ayr United).
Smart Osadolor (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Patrick Boyle (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Callum Home.
Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Smart Osadolor (Clyde).
Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).
Matthew Flynn (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Jamie Adams.
Foul by Chris Higgins (Ayr United).
Smart Osadolor (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).
Lewis Wilson (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Higgins (Ayr United).
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 2, Clyde 1. Craig Moore (Ayr United) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Declan McDaid.
Hand ball by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).
Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Kyle Bradley.
Attempt missed. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 1, Clyde 1. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Ferguson.
Attempt saved. Jamie Adams (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Blair Currie.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Darren Miller.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Kyle Bradley.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 0, Clyde 1. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing to the top right corner. Assisted by Smart Osadolor.
Attempt saved. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.