Dan Orsi (Annan Athletic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Dumbarton v Annan Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 2Smith
- 4Dowie
- 55Barr
- 3McLaughlin
- 11Johnston
- 14Hutton
- 8Wilson
- 17Roy
- 27NadeBooked at 33mins
- 9Stewart
Substitutes
- 7Gallagher
- 15Hill
- 18Prior
- 19Ewings
Annan Athletic
- 1Atkinson
- 2Hooper
- 5Krissian
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3CreaneyBooked at 43mins
- 7Omar
- 4Sinnamon
- 8Moxon
- 11Orsi
- 9Smith
- 10Stevenson
Substitutes
- 12Ferguson
- 14Sonkur
- 15Pearson
- 16Brannan
- 17Watson
- 18Murphy
- Referee:
- Craig Charleston
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Attempt saved. Christopher McLaughlin (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Andy Dowie.
Foul by Mark Stewart (Dumbarton).
Raffi Krissian (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dumbarton 0, Annan Athletic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Annan Athletic 0.
Attempt missed. Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Craig Barr (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
James Creaney (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris Johnston (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Creaney (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Dan Orsi (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Chris Johnston (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dan Orsi (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Ally Roy (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Dismissal
Christian Nade (Dumbarton) is shown the red card.
Mark Stewart (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raffi Krissian (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Ally Roy (Dumbarton).
Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mark Stewart (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Attempt saved. Ally Roy (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Chris Johnston (Dumbarton).
Dan Orsi (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Creaney (Annan Athletic).
David Wilson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Ryan Sinnamon.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Raffi Krissian.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Raffi Krissian.
Attempt blocked. Ally Roy (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.