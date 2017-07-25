Scottish League Cup - Group E
Dumbarton0Annan Athletic0

Dumbarton v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 2Smith
  • 4Dowie
  • 55Barr
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 11Johnston
  • 14Hutton
  • 8Wilson
  • 17Roy
  • 27NadeBooked at 33mins
  • 9Stewart

Substitutes

  • 7Gallagher
  • 15Hill
  • 18Prior
  • 19Ewings

Annan Athletic

  • 1Atkinson
  • 2Hooper
  • 5Krissian
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3CreaneyBooked at 43mins
  • 7Omar
  • 4Sinnamon
  • 8Moxon
  • 11Orsi
  • 9Smith
  • 10Stevenson

Substitutes

  • 12Ferguson
  • 14Sonkur
  • 15Pearson
  • 16Brannan
  • 17Watson
  • 18Murphy
Referee:
Craig Charleston

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

Dan Orsi (Annan Athletic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt saved. Christopher McLaughlin (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Andy Dowie.

Foul by Mark Stewart (Dumbarton).

Raffi Krissian (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Dumbarton 0, Annan Athletic 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Annan Athletic 0.

Attempt missed. Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Craig Barr (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Booking

James Creaney (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Chris Johnston (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Creaney (Annan Athletic).

Attempt missed. Dan Orsi (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).

Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Chris Johnston (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dan Orsi (Annan Athletic).

Attempt missed. Ally Roy (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Dismissal

Christian Nade (Dumbarton) is shown the red card.

Mark Stewart (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Raffi Krissian (Annan Athletic).

Foul by Ally Roy (Dumbarton).

Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Mark Stewart (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).

Attempt saved. Ally Roy (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Chris Johnston (Dumbarton).

Dan Orsi (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by James Creaney (Annan Athletic).

David Wilson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Ryan Sinnamon.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Raffi Krissian.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Raffi Krissian.

Attempt blocked. Ally Roy (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk330010199
2Stirling42115507
3Inverness CT31113215
4Brechin301215-42
5Forfar301228-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32105147
3Peterhead311136-34
4Elgin310217-63
5East Fife401305-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Cowdenbeath210156-13
4Raith Rovers310245-13
5Buckie Thistle4004312-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian32108177
3Arbroath31116515
4Montrose4103214-123
5Alloa301215-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr33007259
2Kilmarnock32016336
3Clyde420279-26
4Dumbarton301225-31
5Annan Athletic301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32109187
2Queen's Park42119817
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City302125-33
5Berwick301236-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton31206426
2Albion31208535
3Queen of Sth31204225
4East Kilbride411259-45
5Stenhousemuir301236-32

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston42206339
2Partick Thistle32108267
3Airdrieonians310245-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer301249-51
