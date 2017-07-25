Foul by Greg Rutherford (Berwick Rangers).
Berwick Rangers v Queen's Park
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Berwick
- 1McCrorie
- 15CookSubstituted forMurrellat 45'minutes
- 2Fleming
- 28ScullionSubstituted forThomsonat 32'minutes
- 3Waugh
- 12Irving
- 13Stewart
- 14Donaldson
- 8Lavery
- 18McDonald
- 9Rutherford
Substitutes
- 6Fairbairn
- 7Thomson
- 11Phillips
- 17Orru
- 19Watt
- 20Brennan
- 21Murrell
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 2Millen
- 5Green
- 4Wharton
- 11Galt
- 6Green
- 8Docherty
- 10BradyBooked at 45mins
- 3Bailey
- 9Orr
- 7MacPherson
Substitutes
- 12Burns
- 14Mortimer
- 15Cummins
- 16Docherty
- 17Whelan
- 18MacLennan
- 20White
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
- Attendance:
- 305
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
David Green (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ewan MacPherson (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris McDonald (Berwick Rangers).
Second Half
Second Half begins Berwick Rangers 1, Queen's Park 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Aaron Murrell replaces Jack Cook.
Half Time
First Half ends, Berwick Rangers 1, Queen's Park 3.
Booking
Anton Brady (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Thomas Orr (Queen's Park) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 1, Queen's Park 3. David Galt (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 1, Queen's Park 2. Anton Brady (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Galt.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Steven Thomson replaces Pat Scullion because of an injury.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Chris McDonald.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jack Cook.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Pat Scullion (Berwick Rangers) because of an injury.
Andrew Irving (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas Orr (Queen's Park).
Attempt missed. Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Kevin Waugh (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas Orr (Queen's Park).
Attempt blocked. Michael Bailey (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Thomas Orr.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Kevin Green.
Dominic Docherty (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Irving (Berwick Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 1, Queen's Park 1. Ross Millen (Queen's Park) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Queen's Park. Anton Brady draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Andrew Irving (Berwick Rangers).
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Greg Rutherford (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Green (Queen's Park).
Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Anton Brady (Queen's Park).
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 1, Queen's Park 0. Greg Rutherford (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darren Lavery.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.