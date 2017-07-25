Scottish League Cup - Group F
Berwick1Queen's Park3

Berwick Rangers v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 1McCrorie
  • 15CookSubstituted forMurrellat 45'minutes
  • 2Fleming
  • 28ScullionSubstituted forThomsonat 32'minutes
  • 3Waugh
  • 12Irving
  • 13Stewart
  • 14Donaldson
  • 8Lavery
  • 18McDonald
  • 9Rutherford

Substitutes

  • 6Fairbairn
  • 7Thomson
  • 11Phillips
  • 17Orru
  • 19Watt
  • 20Brennan
  • 21Murrell

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 2Millen
  • 5Green
  • 4Wharton
  • 11Galt
  • 6Green
  • 8Docherty
  • 10BradyBooked at 45mins
  • 3Bailey
  • 9Orr
  • 7MacPherson

Substitutes

  • 12Burns
  • 14Mortimer
  • 15Cummins
  • 16Docherty
  • 17Whelan
  • 18MacLennan
  • 20White
Referee:
Gavin Ross
Attendance:
305

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home2
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

Foul by Greg Rutherford (Berwick Rangers).

David Green (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Ewan MacPherson (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris McDonald (Berwick Rangers).

Second Half

Second Half begins Berwick Rangers 1, Queen's Park 3.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Aaron Murrell replaces Jack Cook.

Half Time

First Half ends, Berwick Rangers 1, Queen's Park 3.

Booking

Anton Brady (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Thomas Orr (Queen's Park) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 1, Queen's Park 3. David Galt (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 1, Queen's Park 2. Anton Brady (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Galt.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Steven Thomson replaces Pat Scullion because of an injury.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Chris McDonald.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jack Cook.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Pat Scullion (Berwick Rangers) because of an injury.

Andrew Irving (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thomas Orr (Queen's Park).

Attempt missed. Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Kevin Waugh (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thomas Orr (Queen's Park).

Attempt blocked. Michael Bailey (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Thomas Orr.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Kevin Green.

Dominic Docherty (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew Irving (Berwick Rangers).

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 1, Queen's Park 1. Ross Millen (Queen's Park) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Queen's Park. Anton Brady draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Andrew Irving (Berwick Rangers).

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Greg Rutherford (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Green (Queen's Park).

Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Anton Brady (Queen's Park).

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 1, Queen's Park 0. Greg Rutherford (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darren Lavery.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk330010199
2Stirling42115507
3Inverness CT31113215
4Brechin301215-42
5Forfar301228-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32105147
3Peterhead311136-34
4Elgin310217-63
5East Fife401305-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Cowdenbeath210156-13
4Raith Rovers310245-13
5Buckie Thistle4004312-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian32108177
3Arbroath31116515
4Montrose4103214-123
5Alloa301215-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr33007259
2Kilmarnock32016336
3Clyde420279-26
4Dumbarton301225-31
5Annan Athletic301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32109187
2Queen's Park42119817
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City302125-33
5Berwick301236-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton31206426
2Albion31208535
3Queen of Sth31204225
4East Kilbride411259-45
5Stenhousemuir301236-32

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston42206339
2Partick Thistle32108267
3Airdrieonians310245-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer301249-51
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories