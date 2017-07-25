Scottish League Cup - Group F
Edinburgh City0Motherwell0

Edinburgh City v Motherwell

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Caddow
  • 23Verlaque
  • 4Harrison
  • 26Mackie
  • 5Walker
  • 6Laird
  • 7Thompson
  • 11Grimes
  • 27Allan
  • 16Olanrewaju

Substitutes

  • 10Beattie
  • 17Glackin
  • 18Downie
  • 19Barfoot
  • 20Mortom
  • 24McClung

Motherwell

  • 1Carson
  • 25McMillan
  • 21Kipre
  • 6McManus
  • 18Dunne
  • 26MacLeanSubstituted forCaddenat 45'minutes
  • 8McHugh
  • 15Rose
  • 11Frear
  • 17Fisher
  • 12BowmanSubstituted forTannerat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Tait
  • 5Bigirimana
  • 7Cadden
  • 13Griffiths
  • 22Campbell
  • 24Newell
  • 27Tanner
Referee:
Gavin Duncan
Attendance:
970

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home4
Away13
Shots on Target
Home0
Away8
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

Attempt saved. Elliott Frear (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Alex Fisher (Motherwell).

David Verlaque (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Sean Mackie.

Second Half

Second Half begins Edinburgh City 0, Motherwell 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Motherwell. Craig Tanner replaces Ryan Bowman.

Substitution

Substitution, Motherwell. Chris Cadden replaces Ross MacLean.

Half Time

First Half ends, Edinburgh City 0, Motherwell 0.

Attempt missed. Alex Fisher (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City).

Stephen McManus (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Elliott Frear (Motherwell) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Stephen McManus (Motherwell).

Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Craig Thompson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Craig Thompson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Carl McHugh (Motherwell).

Attempt missed. Alex Fisher (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Sean Mackie.

Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Carl McHugh (Motherwell).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Lewis Allan (Edinburgh City) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Andy Rose (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Carl McHugh (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Alex Fisher (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Alex Fisher (Motherwell) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Alex Fisher (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Ross MacLean (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Alex Fisher (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Ross MacLean (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lewis Allan (Edinburgh City).

Attempt saved. Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk330010199
2Stirling42115507
3Inverness CT31113215
4Brechin301215-42
5Forfar301228-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32105147
3Peterhead311136-34
4Elgin310217-63
5East Fife401305-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Cowdenbeath210156-13
4Raith Rovers310245-13
5Buckie Thistle4004312-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian32108177
3Arbroath31116515
4Montrose4103214-123
5Alloa301215-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr33007259
2Kilmarnock32016336
3Clyde420279-26
4Dumbarton301225-31
5Annan Athletic301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32109187
2Queen's Park42119817
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City302125-33
5Berwick301236-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton31206426
2Albion31208535
3Queen of Sth31204225
4East Kilbride411259-45
5Stenhousemuir301236-32

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston42206339
2Partick Thistle32108267
3Airdrieonians310245-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer301249-51
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories