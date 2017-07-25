Attempt saved. Elliott Frear (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Edinburgh City v Motherwell
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Caddow
- 23Verlaque
- 4Harrison
- 26Mackie
- 5Walker
- 6Laird
- 7Thompson
- 11Grimes
- 27Allan
- 16Olanrewaju
Substitutes
- 10Beattie
- 17Glackin
- 18Downie
- 19Barfoot
- 20Mortom
- 24McClung
Motherwell
- 1Carson
- 25McMillan
- 21Kipre
- 6McManus
- 18Dunne
- 26MacLeanSubstituted forCaddenat 45'minutes
- 8McHugh
- 15Rose
- 11Frear
- 17Fisher
- 12BowmanSubstituted forTannerat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Tait
- 5Bigirimana
- 7Cadden
- 13Griffiths
- 22Campbell
- 24Newell
- 27Tanner
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
- Attendance:
- 970
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away8
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt missed. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Alex Fisher (Motherwell).
David Verlaque (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Sean Mackie.
Second Half
Second Half begins Edinburgh City 0, Motherwell 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Craig Tanner replaces Ryan Bowman.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Chris Cadden replaces Ross MacLean.
Half Time
First Half ends, Edinburgh City 0, Motherwell 0.
Attempt missed. Alex Fisher (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City).
Stephen McManus (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Elliott Frear (Motherwell) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Stephen McManus (Motherwell).
Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Craig Thompson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Craig Thompson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Carl McHugh (Motherwell).
Attempt missed. Alex Fisher (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Sean Mackie.
Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Carl McHugh (Motherwell).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lewis Allan (Edinburgh City) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Andy Rose (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Carl McHugh (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Alex Fisher (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Alex Fisher (Motherwell) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Alex Fisher (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Ross MacLean (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Alex Fisher (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Ross MacLean (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lewis Allan (Edinburgh City).
Attempt saved. Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.