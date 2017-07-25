Scottish League Cup - Group B
East Fife0Elgin1

East Fife v Elgin City

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 6Watson
  • 8Slattery
  • 3Docherty
  • 14Wilson
  • 15Millar
  • 77Willis
  • 19Flanagan
  • 20Reilly
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 11Wilkie
  • 12Inglis
  • 18Young

Elgin

  • 1Waters
  • 2Cooper
  • 4McHardy
  • 5Bronsky
  • 3Smith
  • 6McGovern
  • 8Cameron
  • 7Dodd
  • 10Reilly
  • 11Sutherland
  • 9AllanBooked at 20mins

Substitutes

  • 12McLeish
  • 14Eadie
  • 15McKinnon
  • 16Reid
  • 17Wilson
  • 21Dear
Referee:
Scott Millar

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Chris Dodd.

Alisdair Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).

Attempt missed. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 0, Elgin City 1. Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kieran Millar (East Fife).

Brian Cameron (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Duggan (East Fife).

Second Half

Second Half begins East Fife 0, Elgin City 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, East Fife 0, Elgin City 0.

Attempt missed. Jordan Allan (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Jordan Allan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Docherty (East Fife).

Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kieran Millar (East Fife).

Attempt saved. Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Mark Docherty.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Aaron Dunsmore.

Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nathan Flanagan (East Fife).

Mark Docherty (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).

Paul Willis (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).

Foul by Chris Duggan (East Fife).

Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jordan Allan (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Mark Docherty (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Scott Smith.

Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).

Alisdair Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Craig Watson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).

Attempt saved. Chris Duggan (East Fife) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Scott Smith.

Attempt missed. Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.

Attempt saved. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk330010199
2Stirling42115507
3Inverness CT31113215
4Brechin301215-42
5Forfar301228-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32105147
3Peterhead311136-34
4Elgin310217-63
5East Fife401305-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Cowdenbeath210156-13
4Raith Rovers310245-13
5Buckie Thistle4004312-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian32108177
3Arbroath31116515
4Montrose4103214-123
5Alloa301215-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr33007259
2Kilmarnock32016336
3Clyde420279-26
4Dumbarton301225-31
5Annan Athletic301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32109187
2Queen's Park42119817
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City302125-33
5Berwick301236-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton31206426
2Albion31208535
3Queen of Sth31204225
4East Kilbride411259-45
5Stenhousemuir301236-32

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston42206339
2Partick Thistle32108267
3Airdrieonians310245-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer301249-51
