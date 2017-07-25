Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Chris Dodd.
East Fife v Elgin City
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Goodfellow
- 2Dunsmore
- 6Watson
- 8Slattery
- 3Docherty
- 14Wilson
- 15Millar
- 77Willis
- 19Flanagan
- 20Reilly
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 11Wilkie
- 12Inglis
- 18Young
Elgin
- 1Waters
- 2Cooper
- 4McHardy
- 5Bronsky
- 3Smith
- 6McGovern
- 8Cameron
- 7Dodd
- 10Reilly
- 11Sutherland
- 9AllanBooked at 20mins
Substitutes
- 12McLeish
- 14Eadie
- 15McKinnon
- 16Reid
- 17Wilson
- 21Dear
- Referee:
- Scott Millar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Alisdair Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 0, Elgin City 1. Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran Millar (East Fife).
Brian Cameron (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Duggan (East Fife).
Second Half
Second Half begins East Fife 0, Elgin City 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, East Fife 0, Elgin City 0.
Attempt missed. Jordan Allan (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Jordan Allan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Docherty (East Fife).
Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran Millar (East Fife).
Attempt saved. Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Mark Docherty.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Aaron Dunsmore.
Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nathan Flanagan (East Fife).
Mark Docherty (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).
Paul Willis (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).
Foul by Chris Duggan (East Fife).
Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jordan Allan (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Mark Docherty (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Scott Smith.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
Alisdair Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Craig Watson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).
Attempt saved. Chris Duggan (East Fife) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Scott Smith.
Attempt missed. Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.
Attempt saved. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.