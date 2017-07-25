Scottish League Cup - Group G
Albion2Hamilton2

Albion Rovers v Hamilton Academical

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Bowman
  • 2Reid
  • 5Perry
  • 4Lightbody
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 6Holmes
  • 8Davidson
  • 7Fisher
  • 11Trouten
  • 9VitoriaSubstituted forHopkinsat 29'minutes
  • 10Shields

Substitutes

  • 12McMullin
  • 14Hopkins
  • 15Guthrie
  • 16McManus
  • 17McMillan

Hamilton

  • 12Fulton
  • 2Skondras
  • 27Want
  • 13Gogic
  • 22Lyon
  • 7Imrie
  • 8Docherty
  • 21Donati
  • 10Redmond
  • 24Tierney
  • 30BoydSubstituted forTempletonat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Bingham
  • 11Crawford
  • 16Templeton
  • 17Longridge
  • 19Jamieson
  • 23Hughes
  • 89Sarris
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamHamilton
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Michael Hopkins (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Massimo Donati.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 2, Hamilton Academical 2. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross Davidson.

Attempt blocked. Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Alexander Gogic.

Foul by Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers).

Massimo Donati (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Albion Rovers 1, Hamilton Academical 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Hamilton Academical. David Templeton replaces Steven Boyd.

Half Time

First Half ends, Albion Rovers 1, Hamilton Academical 2.

Michael Hopkins (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical).

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Hamilton Academical 2. Shaun Want (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.

Foul by Ross Perry (Albion Rovers).

Ryan Tierney (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Daniel Lightbody (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Tierney (Hamilton Academical).

Foul by Connor Shields (Albion Rovers).

Giannis Skondras (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Daniel Lightbody (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Boyd (Hamilton Academical).

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Hamilton Academical 1. Massimo Donati (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal following a corner.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Ross Perry.

Graeme Holmes (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Darren Lyon (Hamilton Academical).

Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical).

Attempt saved. Steven Boyd (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Darren Lyon (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers).

Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Michael Hopkins (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Tierney (Hamilton Academical).

Michael Hopkins (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Tierney (Hamilton Academical).

Attempt missed. Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers).

Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Michael Hopkins replaces Joao Pereira Vitoria because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk330010199
2Stirling42115507
3Inverness CT31113215
4Brechin301215-42
5Forfar301228-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32105147
3Peterhead311136-34
4Elgin310217-63
5East Fife401305-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Cowdenbeath210156-13
4Raith Rovers310245-13
5Buckie Thistle4004312-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian32108177
3Arbroath31116515
4Montrose4103214-123
5Alloa301215-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr33007259
2Kilmarnock32016336
3Clyde420279-26
4Dumbarton301225-31
5Annan Athletic301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32109187
2Queen's Park42119817
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City302125-33
5Berwick301236-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton31206426
2Albion31208535
3Queen of Sth31204225
4East Kilbride411259-45
5Stenhousemuir301236-32

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston42206339
2Partick Thistle32108177
3Airdrieonians310235-23
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer301249-51
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories