Attempt blocked. Michael Hopkins (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Albion Rovers v Hamilton Academical
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Bowman
- 2Reid
- 5Perry
- 4Lightbody
- 3McLaughlin
- 6Holmes
- 8Davidson
- 7Fisher
- 11Trouten
- 9VitoriaSubstituted forHopkinsat 29'minutes
- 10Shields
Substitutes
- 12McMullin
- 14Hopkins
- 15Guthrie
- 16McManus
- 17McMillan
Hamilton
- 12Fulton
- 2Skondras
- 27Want
- 13Gogic
- 22Lyon
- 7Imrie
- 8Docherty
- 21Donati
- 10Redmond
- 24Tierney
- 30BoydSubstituted forTempletonat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Bingham
- 11Crawford
- 16Templeton
- 17Longridge
- 19Jamieson
- 23Hughes
- 89Sarris
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Massimo Donati.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 2, Hamilton Academical 2. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross Davidson.
Attempt blocked. Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Alexander Gogic.
Foul by Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers).
Massimo Donati (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Albion Rovers 1, Hamilton Academical 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. David Templeton replaces Steven Boyd.
Half Time
First Half ends, Albion Rovers 1, Hamilton Academical 2.
Michael Hopkins (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical).
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Hamilton Academical 2. Shaun Want (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Foul by Ross Perry (Albion Rovers).
Ryan Tierney (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Daniel Lightbody (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Tierney (Hamilton Academical).
Foul by Connor Shields (Albion Rovers).
Giannis Skondras (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Daniel Lightbody (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Boyd (Hamilton Academical).
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Hamilton Academical 1. Massimo Donati (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Ross Perry.
Graeme Holmes (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Darren Lyon (Hamilton Academical).
Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt saved. Steven Boyd (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Darren Lyon (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers).
Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Michael Hopkins (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Tierney (Hamilton Academical).
Michael Hopkins (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Tierney (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt missed. Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers).
Alexander Gogic (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Michael Hopkins replaces Joao Pereira Vitoria because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.