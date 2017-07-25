Match ends, Stirling Albion 2, Brechin City 0.
Stirling Albion v Brechin City
Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Binnie
- 4McNeil
- 2McGeachie
- 5SmithSubstituted forHamiltonat 87'minutes
- 3Noble
- 7Morrison
- 6RobertsonSubstituted forBlackat 63'minutes
- 16Dickson
- 8Caddis
- 9MacDonaldSubstituted forSmithat 74'minutes
- 11Kavanagh
Substitutes
- 10Smith
- 12Davidson
- 14Hamilton
- 15Black
- 17Foden
- 18McMullan
- 19Cameron
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 5McGeever
- 20Crighton
- 15Spark
- 14Lynas
- 18OrsiSubstituted forGrahamat 55'minutes
- 6Dale
- 7LoveSubstituted forSinclairat 69'minutes
- 3Dyer
- 9Jackson
- 10LayneBooked at 63mins
Substitutes
- 8Graham
- 12O'Neil
- 16Ford
- 19O'Neil
- 21Sinclair
- 24Dods
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 430
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away22
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 2, Brechin City 0.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.
Attempt blocked. Andy Jackson (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 2, Brechin City 0. Liam Caddis (Stirling Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Stirling Albion. Callumn Morrison draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Euan Spark (Brechin City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Sean Dickson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Dale (Brechin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Lee Hamilton replaces Ross Smith because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Sean Crighton (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ross Smith.
Attempt blocked. Andy Jackson (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Finn Graham (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Andrew Black (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City).
Foul by Andrew Black (Stirling Albion).
Finn Graham (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right following a fast break.
Ross Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Jackson (Brechin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Darren L. Smith replaces Peter MacDonald.
Attempt missed. Ryan McGeever (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Liam Caddis (Stirling Albion).
Euan Spark (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sean Dickson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aron Lynas (Brechin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Jordan Sinclair replaces Ally Love.
Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.
Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).
Euan Spark (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Andrew Black replaces Willie Robertson.
Booking
Isaac Layne (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.
Ross Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.