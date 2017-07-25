Scottish League Cup - Group A
Stirling2Brechin0

Stirling Albion v Brechin City

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 4McNeil
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5SmithSubstituted forHamiltonat 87'minutes
  • 3Noble
  • 7Morrison
  • 6RobertsonSubstituted forBlackat 63'minutes
  • 16Dickson
  • 8Caddis
  • 9MacDonaldSubstituted forSmithat 74'minutes
  • 11Kavanagh

Substitutes

  • 10Smith
  • 12Davidson
  • 14Hamilton
  • 15Black
  • 17Foden
  • 18McMullan
  • 19Cameron

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 5McGeever
  • 20Crighton
  • 15Spark
  • 14Lynas
  • 18OrsiSubstituted forGrahamat 55'minutes
  • 6Dale
  • 7LoveSubstituted forSinclairat 69'minutes
  • 3Dyer
  • 9Jackson
  • 10LayneBooked at 63mins

Substitutes

  • 8Graham
  • 12O'Neil
  • 16Ford
  • 19O'Neil
  • 21Sinclair
  • 24Dods
Referee:
Alan Newlands
Attendance:
430

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home8
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away9
Fouls
Home9
Away22

Live Text

Match ends, Stirling Albion 2, Brechin City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 2, Brechin City 0.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.

Attempt blocked. Andy Jackson (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 2, Brechin City 0. Liam Caddis (Stirling Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Stirling Albion. Callumn Morrison draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Euan Spark (Brechin City) after a foul in the penalty area.

Sean Dickson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Dale (Brechin City).

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Lee Hamilton replaces Ross Smith because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Sean Crighton (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ross Smith.

Attempt blocked. Andy Jackson (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Finn Graham (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a fast break.

Attempt missed. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Andrew Black (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City).

Foul by Andrew Black (Stirling Albion).

Finn Graham (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right following a fast break.

Ross Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Jackson (Brechin City).

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Darren L. Smith replaces Peter MacDonald.

Attempt missed. Ryan McGeever (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Liam Caddis (Stirling Albion).

Euan Spark (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sean Dickson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aron Lynas (Brechin City).

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Jordan Sinclair replaces Ally Love.

Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.

Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).

Euan Spark (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Andrew Black replaces Willie Robertson.

Booking

Isaac Layne (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.

Ross Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk330010199
2Stirling42116517
3Inverness CT31113215
4Brechin301216-52
5Forfar301228-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32015236
3Peterhead320146-26
4East Fife411236-34
5Elgin3003210-80

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Raith Rovers31027523
4Cowdenbeath210156-13
5Buckie Thistle4004315-120

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian321010197
3Arbroath311167-15
4Montrose4103215-133
5Alloa301225-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr33009279
2Kilmarnock32016336
3Clyde4202711-46
4Annan Athletic301214-32
5Dumbarton301225-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell330011299
2Queen's Park42119907
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City301237-42
5Berwick301246-21

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion312010736
2Hamilton31208626
3Queen of Sth31204225
4East Kilbride411259-45
5Stenhousemuir301236-32

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431083511
2Partick Thistle32108267
3Airdrieonians310245-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer3003411-70
