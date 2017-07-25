Scottish League Cup - Group D
Hibernian6Arbroath1

Hibernian v Arbroath

Line-ups

Hibernian

  • 21Laidlaw
  • 36Porteous
  • 25Ambrose
  • 5FontaineSubstituted forShawat 74'minutes
  • 2Gray
  • 11SwansonBooked at 61minsSubstituted forMurrayat 64'minutes
  • 3Whittaker
  • 7McGinnSubstituted forMartinat 70'minutes
  • 16Stevenson
  • 17Boyle
  • 15Murray

Substitutes

  • 1Marciano
  • 6Bartley
  • 26Martin
  • 30Crane
  • 32Shaw
  • 33Murray
  • 45Stirling

Arbroath

  • 1Gomes
  • 2GoldSubstituted forSkellyat 68'minutes
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 11LinnSubstituted forKaderat 68'minutes
  • 8McCordSubstituted forSwankieat 74'minutes
  • 6Whatley
  • 10Yule
  • 7Denholm
  • 9Doris

Substitutes

  • 12Prunty
  • 14Hester
  • 15Kader
  • 16Henry
  • 17Swankie
  • 18Skelly
  • 21Hutton
Referee:
Stephen Finnie
Attendance:
4,856

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home24
Away6
Shots on Target
Home10
Away4
Corners
Home11
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Hibernian 6, Arbroath 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hibernian 6, Arbroath 1.

Goal!

Goal! Hibernian 6, Arbroath 1. Simon Murray (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Whittaker.

Goal!

Goal! Hibernian 5, Arbroath 1. Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Efe Ambrose following a corner.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Danny Denholm.

Attempt saved. Fraser Murray (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Fraser Murray (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Blair Yule (Arbroath).

Attempt missed. Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Simon Murray (Hibernian).

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Fraser Murray (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Oli Shaw replaces Liam Fontaine.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Gavin Swankie replaces Ryan McCord.

Foul by Ryan Porteous (Hibernian).

Ryan McCord (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Scott Martin replaces John McGinn.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Blair Yule.

Attempt blocked. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Josh Skelly replaces David Gold.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Omar Kader replaces Bobby Linn.

Attempt missed. Liam Fontaine (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Mark Whatley.

Fraser Murray (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan McCord (Arbroath).

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Fraser Murray replaces Danny Swanson.

Booking

Danny Swanson (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Danny Swanson (Hibernian).

Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).

Attempt saved. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by David Gray (Hibernian).

Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. John McGinn (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Blair Yule.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.

Goal!

Goal! Hibernian 4, Arbroath 1. John McGinn (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lewis Stevenson.

Goal!

Goal! Hibernian 3, Arbroath 1. Simon Murray (Hibernian) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Boyle.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk330010199
2Stirling42116517
3Inverness CT31113215
4Brechin301216-52
5Forfar301228-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32015236
3Peterhead320146-26
4East Fife411236-34
5Elgin3003210-80

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Raith Rovers31027523
4Cowdenbeath210156-13
5Buckie Thistle4004315-120

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian321010197
3Arbroath311167-15
4Montrose4103215-133
5Alloa301225-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr33009279
2Kilmarnock32016336
3Clyde4202711-46
4Annan Athletic301214-32
5Dumbarton301225-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell330011299
2Queen's Park42119907
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City301237-42
5Berwick301246-21

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion312010736
2Hamilton31208626
3Queen of Sth31204225
4East Kilbride411259-45
5Stenhousemuir301236-32

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431083511
2Partick Thistle32108267
3Airdrieonians310245-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer3003411-70
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories