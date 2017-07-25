Match ends, Hibernian 6, Arbroath 1.
Hibernian v Arbroath
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 21Laidlaw
- 36Porteous
- 25Ambrose
- 5FontaineSubstituted forShawat 74'minutes
- 2Gray
- 11SwansonBooked at 61minsSubstituted forMurrayat 64'minutes
- 3Whittaker
- 7McGinnSubstituted forMartinat 70'minutes
- 16Stevenson
- 17Boyle
- 15Murray
Substitutes
- 1Marciano
- 6Bartley
- 26Martin
- 30Crane
- 32Shaw
- 33Murray
- 45Stirling
Arbroath
- 1Gomes
- 2GoldSubstituted forSkellyat 68'minutes
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 11LinnSubstituted forKaderat 68'minutes
- 8McCordSubstituted forSwankieat 74'minutes
- 6Whatley
- 10Yule
- 7Denholm
- 9Doris
Substitutes
- 12Prunty
- 14Hester
- 15Kader
- 16Henry
- 17Swankie
- 18Skelly
- 21Hutton
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
- Attendance:
- 4,856
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away4
- Corners
- Home11
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 6, Arbroath 1.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 6, Arbroath 1. Simon Murray (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Whittaker.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 5, Arbroath 1. Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Efe Ambrose following a corner.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Danny Denholm.
Attempt saved. Fraser Murray (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Fraser Murray (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Blair Yule (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Simon Murray (Hibernian).
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Fraser Murray (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Oli Shaw replaces Liam Fontaine.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Gavin Swankie replaces Ryan McCord.
Foul by Ryan Porteous (Hibernian).
Ryan McCord (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Scott Martin replaces John McGinn.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Blair Yule.
Attempt blocked. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Josh Skelly replaces David Gold.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Omar Kader replaces Bobby Linn.
Attempt missed. Liam Fontaine (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Mark Whatley.
Fraser Murray (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan McCord (Arbroath).
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Fraser Murray replaces Danny Swanson.
Booking
Danny Swanson (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Danny Swanson (Hibernian).
Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).
Attempt saved. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by David Gray (Hibernian).
Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. John McGinn (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Blair Yule.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 4, Arbroath 1. John McGinn (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lewis Stevenson.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 3, Arbroath 1. Simon Murray (Hibernian) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Boyle.