Scottish League Cup - Group D
Montrose2Alloa0

Montrose v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1Millar
  • 2Webster
  • 5Dillon
  • 4CampbellBooked at 26mins
  • 6Steeves
  • 11Hay
  • 3Wallace
  • 8Watson
  • 10Thomson
  • 7McLaren
  • 9FraserSubstituted forCampbellat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Willox
  • 14Terrell
  • 15Hunt
  • 16Macleod
  • 17Campbell
  • 21Fleming

Alloa

  • 21McDowall
  • 2Taggart
  • 4McKeown
  • 5Graham
  • 3Meggatt
  • 6Hetherington
  • 7Grant
  • 8Flannigan
  • 10Fleming
  • 11Martin
  • 9Renton

Substitutes

  • 1Parry
  • 12Robertson
  • 14Cawley
  • 15Hoggan
  • 16Cunningham
  • 17Monaghan
  • 18McDonald
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home7
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

Attempt saved. Matthew Wallace (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Ross Campbell (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Frank McKeown (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt missed. Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 2, Alloa Athletic 0. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Iain Campbell following a corner.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.

Second Half

Second Half begins Montrose 1, Alloa Athletic 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Ross Campbell replaces Gary Fraser because of an injury.

Half Time

First Half ends, Montrose 1, Alloa Athletic 0.

Attempt saved. Gary Fraser (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Matthew Wallace.

Kieran Thomson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt missed. Gary Fraser (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).

Foul by Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic).

Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Adam Martin (Alloa Athletic).

Kerr Hay (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Paul Watson.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Sean Dillon.

Attempt blocked. Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Booking

Iain Campbell (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Iain Campbell (Montrose).

Thomas Grant (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Iain Campbell (Montrose).

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 1, Alloa Athletic 0. Kerr Hay (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Connor McLaren.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Millar.

Attempt saved. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Gary Fraser (Montrose).

(Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.

Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Matthew Wallace.

Attempt saved. Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Adam Martin (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Graham Webster (Montrose).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk330010199
2Stirling42115507
3Inverness CT31113215
4Brechin301215-42
5Forfar301228-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32105147
3Peterhead311136-34
4Elgin310217-63
5East Fife401305-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Cowdenbeath210156-13
4Raith Rovers310245-13
5Buckie Thistle4004312-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian32108177
3Arbroath31116515
4Montrose4103214-123
5Alloa301215-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr33007259
2Kilmarnock32016336
3Clyde420279-26
4Dumbarton301225-31
5Annan Athletic301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32109187
2Queen's Park42119817
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City302125-33
5Berwick301236-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton31206426
2Albion31208535
3Queen of Sth31204225
4East Kilbride411259-45
5Stenhousemuir301236-32

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston42206339
2Partick Thistle32108267
3Airdrieonians310245-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer301249-51
