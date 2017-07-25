Attempt saved. Matthew Wallace (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Montrose v Alloa Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1Millar
- 2Webster
- 5Dillon
- 4CampbellBooked at 26mins
- 6Steeves
- 11Hay
- 3Wallace
- 8Watson
- 10Thomson
- 7McLaren
- 9FraserSubstituted forCampbellat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Willox
- 14Terrell
- 15Hunt
- 16Macleod
- 17Campbell
- 21Fleming
Alloa
- 21McDowall
- 2Taggart
- 4McKeown
- 5Graham
- 3Meggatt
- 6Hetherington
- 7Grant
- 8Flannigan
- 10Fleming
- 11Martin
- 9Renton
Substitutes
- 1Parry
- 12Robertson
- 14Cawley
- 15Hoggan
- 16Cunningham
- 17Monaghan
- 18McDonald
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Ross Campbell (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Frank McKeown (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt missed. Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 2, Alloa Athletic 0. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Iain Campbell following a corner.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.
Second Half
Second Half begins Montrose 1, Alloa Athletic 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Ross Campbell replaces Gary Fraser because of an injury.
Half Time
First Half ends, Montrose 1, Alloa Athletic 0.
Attempt saved. Gary Fraser (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Matthew Wallace.
Kieran Thomson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt missed. Gary Fraser (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).
Foul by Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic).
Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Adam Martin (Alloa Athletic).
Kerr Hay (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Sean Dillon.
Attempt blocked. Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Iain Campbell (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iain Campbell (Montrose).
Thomas Grant (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iain Campbell (Montrose).
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 1, Alloa Athletic 0. Kerr Hay (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Connor McLaren.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Millar.
Attempt saved. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Gary Fraser (Montrose).
(Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.
Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Matthew Wallace.
Attempt saved. Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Adam Martin (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Graham Webster (Montrose).