Match ends, Airdrieonians 1, Partick Thistle 2.
Airdrieonians v Partick Thistle
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Ferguson
- 2Stewart
- 4Cairns
- 5Brownlie
- 3MacDonald
- 7Higgins
- 6McIntosh
- 8Conroy
- 11LeightonSubstituted forLoudonat 51'minutes
- 9Ryan
- 10RussellSubstituted forThomsonat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 12McLaughlin
- 14Loudon
- 15Thomson
- 17Kerr
Partick Thistle
- 1Cerny
- 14Elliott
- 15Devine
- 21Penrice
- 3Booth
- 19EdwardsSubstituted forNisbetat 77'minutes
- 13Barton
- 7Spittal
- 10ErskineSubstituted forMcCarthyat 68'minutes
- 11LawlessSubstituted forBanniganat 81'minutes
- 9Doolan
Substitutes
- 8Bannigan
- 12Scully
- 20Nisbet
- 24McCarthy
- 25Lamont
- 26McLaughlin
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 1,255
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 1, Partick Thistle 2.
Attempt saved. Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Callum Booth.
Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians).
Attempt missed. James Penrice (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Scott Thomson replaces Cameron Russell.
Attempt missed. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Stuart Bannigan replaces Steven Lawless.
Andrew McCarthy (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by John Higgins (Airdrieonians).
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Kevin Nisbet replaces Ryan Edwards because of an injury.
Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Barton (Partick Thistle).
Delay in match Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle) because of an injury.
Foul by David Brownlie (Airdrieonians).
Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Adam Barton (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Rohan Ferguson.
Attempt saved. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by David Brownlie.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Andrew McCarthy replaces Chris Erskine.
Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Foul by Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians).
Danny Devine (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by David Brownlie.
Murray Loudon (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle).
Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle).
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Partick Thistle 2. Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Conroy with a cross.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Danny Devine.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Murray Loudon replaces Robbie Leighton.
Second Half
Second Half begins Airdrieonians 0, Partick Thistle 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Airdrieonians 0, Partick Thistle 2.
Foul by Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians).
Danny Devine (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 0, Partick Thistle 2. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.