Scottish League Cup - Group H
Airdrieonians1Partick Thistle2

Airdrieonians v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Ferguson
  • 2Stewart
  • 4Cairns
  • 5Brownlie
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Higgins
  • 6McIntosh
  • 8Conroy
  • 11LeightonSubstituted forLoudonat 51'minutes
  • 9Ryan
  • 10RussellSubstituted forThomsonat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12McLaughlin
  • 14Loudon
  • 15Thomson
  • 17Kerr

Partick Thistle

  • 1Cerny
  • 14Elliott
  • 15Devine
  • 21Penrice
  • 3Booth
  • 19EdwardsSubstituted forNisbetat 77'minutes
  • 13Barton
  • 7Spittal
  • 10ErskineSubstituted forMcCarthyat 68'minutes
  • 11LawlessSubstituted forBanniganat 81'minutes
  • 9Doolan

Substitutes

  • 8Bannigan
  • 12Scully
  • 20Nisbet
  • 24McCarthy
  • 25Lamont
  • 26McLaughlin
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
1,255

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Airdrieonians 1, Partick Thistle 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 1, Partick Thistle 2.

Attempt saved. Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Callum Booth.

Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians).

Attempt missed. James Penrice (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Scott Thomson replaces Cameron Russell.

Attempt missed. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Stuart Bannigan replaces Steven Lawless.

Andrew McCarthy (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by John Higgins (Airdrieonians).

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Kevin Nisbet replaces Ryan Edwards because of an injury.

Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adam Barton (Partick Thistle).

Delay in match Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle) because of an injury.

Foul by David Brownlie (Airdrieonians).

Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Adam Barton (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Rohan Ferguson.

Attempt saved. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by David Brownlie.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Andrew McCarthy replaces Chris Erskine.

Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

Foul by Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians).

Danny Devine (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by David Brownlie.

Murray Loudon (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle).

Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle).

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Partick Thistle 2. Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Conroy with a cross.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Danny Devine.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Murray Loudon replaces Robbie Leighton.

Second Half

Second Half begins Airdrieonians 0, Partick Thistle 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Airdrieonians 0, Partick Thistle 2.

Foul by Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians).

Danny Devine (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 0, Partick Thistle 2. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk330010199
2Stirling42116517
3Inverness CT31113215
4Brechin301216-52
5Forfar301228-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32015236
3Peterhead320146-26
4East Fife411236-34
5Elgin3003210-80

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Raith Rovers31027523
4Cowdenbeath210156-13
5Buckie Thistle4004315-120

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian321010197
3Arbroath311167-15
4Montrose4103215-133
5Alloa301225-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr33009279
2Kilmarnock32016336
3Clyde4202711-46
4Annan Athletic301214-32
5Dumbarton301225-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell330011299
2Queen's Park42119907
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City301237-42
5Berwick301246-21

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion312010736
2Hamilton31208626
3Queen of Sth31204225
4East Kilbride411259-45
5Stenhousemuir301236-32

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431083511
2Partick Thistle32108267
3Airdrieonians310245-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer3003411-70
View full Scottish League Cup tables

