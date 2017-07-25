Match ends, Stranraer 2, Livingston 4.
Stranraer v Livingston
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 13Currie
- 22Hamill
- 2Robertson
- 5Neill
- 3Dick
- 16TurnerSubstituted forStoneyat 78'minutes
- 23Thomson
- 11Anderson
- 10Agnew
- 7WoodsSubstituted forOkohat 67'minutes
- 9WallaceBooked at 55mins
Substitutes
- 1Mclaren
- 12McGowan
- 14Okoh
- 15Caldwell
- 17Mclaughlin
- 18Burns
- 24Stoney
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 14Jacobs
- 8Pittman
- 6Byrne
- 23De VitaSubstituted forRobinsonat 79'minutes
- 3Longridge
- 15MackinSubstituted forTodorovat 56'minutesBooked at 68mins
- 19CarrickSubstituted forMullinat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Mullin
- 9Todorov
- 11Cadden
- 17Robinson
- 20Maley
- 24Peters
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
- Attendance:
- 341
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stranraer 2, Livingston 4.
Attempt missed. Scott Robinson (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Scott Robertson.
Foul by Liam Dick (Stranraer).
Josh Mullin (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Scott Agnew (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Chukwunweike Okoh (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 2, Livingston 4. Scott Robinson (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Declan Gallagher.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).
Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Scott Robinson replaces Raffaele De Vita.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Daniel Stoney replaces Kyle Turner.
Foul by Chukwunweike Okoh (Stranraer).
Craig Halkett (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chukwunweike Okoh (Stranraer).
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay in match Grant Anderson (Stranraer) because of an injury.
Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Byrne (Livingston).
Booking
Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Chukwunweike Okoh replaces Paul Woods.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Foul by Ryan Wallace (Stranraer).
Alan Lithgow (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Livingston).
Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Josh Mullin replaces Dale Carrick.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 2, Livingston 3. Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raffaele De Vita.
Foul by Morgyn Neill (Stranraer).
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.
Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).
Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Livingston).