Scottish League Cup - Group H
Stranraer2Livingston4

Stranraer v Livingston

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 13Currie
  • 22Hamill
  • 2Robertson
  • 5Neill
  • 3Dick
  • 16TurnerSubstituted forStoneyat 78'minutes
  • 23Thomson
  • 11Anderson
  • 10Agnew
  • 7WoodsSubstituted forOkohat 67'minutes
  • 9WallaceBooked at 55mins

Substitutes

  • 1Mclaren
  • 12McGowan
  • 14Okoh
  • 15Caldwell
  • 17Mclaughlin
  • 18Burns
  • 24Stoney

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 31Gallagher
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Lithgow
  • 14Jacobs
  • 8Pittman
  • 6Byrne
  • 23De VitaSubstituted forRobinsonat 79'minutes
  • 3Longridge
  • 15MackinSubstituted forTodorovat 56'minutesBooked at 68mins
  • 19CarrickSubstituted forMullinat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Mullin
  • 9Todorov
  • 11Cadden
  • 17Robinson
  • 20Maley
  • 24Peters
Referee:
John McKendrick
Attendance:
341

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home8
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Stranraer 2, Livingston 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stranraer 2, Livingston 4.

Attempt missed. Scott Robinson (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt missed. Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Scott Robertson.

Foul by Liam Dick (Stranraer).

Josh Mullin (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Scott Agnew (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Chukwunweike Okoh (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 2, Livingston 4. Scott Robinson (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Declan Gallagher.

Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).

Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Scott Robinson replaces Raffaele De Vita.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Daniel Stoney replaces Kyle Turner.

Foul by Chukwunweike Okoh (Stranraer).

Craig Halkett (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chukwunweike Okoh (Stranraer).

Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Delay in match Grant Anderson (Stranraer) because of an injury.

Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shaun Byrne (Livingston).

Booking

Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Livingston).

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Chukwunweike Okoh replaces Paul Woods.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

Foul by Ryan Wallace (Stranraer).

Alan Lithgow (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Livingston).

Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Josh Mullin replaces Dale Carrick.

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 2, Livingston 3. Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raffaele De Vita.

Foul by Morgyn Neill (Stranraer).

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.

Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).

Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Livingston).

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk330010199
2Stirling42116517
3Inverness CT31113215
4Brechin301216-52
5Forfar301228-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32015236
3Peterhead320146-26
4East Fife411236-34
5Elgin3003210-80

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Raith Rovers31027523
4Cowdenbeath210156-13
5Buckie Thistle4004315-120

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian321010197
3Arbroath311167-15
4Montrose4103215-133
5Alloa301225-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr33009279
2Kilmarnock32016336
3Clyde4202711-46
4Annan Athletic301214-32
5Dumbarton301225-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell330011299
2Queen's Park42119907
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City301237-42
5Berwick301246-21

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion312010736
2Hamilton31208626
3Queen of Sth31204225
4East Kilbride411259-45
5Stenhousemuir301236-32

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431083511
2Partick Thistle32108267
3Airdrieonians310245-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer3003411-70
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories