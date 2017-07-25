Scottish League Cup - Group C
Buckie Thistle1Raith Rovers6

Buckie Thistle v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Buckie Thistle

  • 12Salmon
  • 22SkinnerSubstituted forMaitlandat 68'minutes
  • 2Anderson
  • 5MacKinnon
  • 18DorratSubstituted forMunroat 45'minutes
  • 11Urquhart
  • 6McLean
  • 7Fraser
  • 10Angus
  • 9McLeodSubstituted forTaylorat 64'minutes
  • 20Ross

Substitutes

  • 1Bell
  • 3Carroll
  • 4Maitland
  • 14Copeland
  • 15Taylor
  • 16Murray
  • 19Munro

Raith Rovers

  • 1Lennox
  • 2Thomson
  • 14DavidsonSubstituted forMcKayat 76'minutes
  • 6Benedictus
  • 5Murray
  • 12Matthews
  • 8RobertsonSubstituted forBerryat 81'minutes
  • 4Callachan
  • 10Vaughan
  • 7Spence
  • 9BuchananSubstituted forOsei-Opokuat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Valentine
  • 11Berry
  • 15Osei-Opoku
  • 16Court
  • 17Brian
  • 18McKay
  • 19Bell
Referee:
Ryan Milne
Attendance:
620

Match Stats

Home TeamBuckie ThistleAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home5
Away26
Shots on Target
Home2
Away12
Corners
Home2
Away13
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

Match ends, Buckie Thistle 1, Raith Rovers 6.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Buckie Thistle 1, Raith Rovers 6.

Corner, Buckie Thistle. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.

Attempt missed. Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ross Anderson.

Goal!

Goal! Buckie Thistle 1, Raith Rovers 6. Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by James Berry.

Foul by James Berry (Raith Rovers).

Chris Angus (Buckie Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

Kevin Fraser (Buckie Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. James Berry replaces Scott Robertson.

Greig Spence (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis MacKinnon (Buckie Thistle).

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. David McKay replaces Iain Davidson.

Attempt saved. Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Yaw Osei (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ross Salmon.

Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Yaw Osei replaces Liam Buchanan.

Attempt missed. Chris Angus (Buckie Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Buckie Thistle. Conceded by Jason Thomson.

Goal!

Goal! Buckie Thistle 1, Raith Rovers 5. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross Matthews.

Substitution

Substitution, Buckie Thistle. John Maitland replaces Andrew Skinner.

Goal!

Goal! Buckie Thistle 1, Raith Rovers 4. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Vaughan.

Attempt blocked. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Buckie Thistle. Stuart Taylor replaces John McLeod.

Attempt missed. Ross Callachan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ross Salmon.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ross Anderson.

Foul by John McLeod (Buckie Thistle).

Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ross Salmon.

Attempt saved. Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Andrew Skinner.

Attempt missed. Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ross Salmon.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Andrew Skinner.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk330010199
2Stirling42116517
3Inverness CT31113215
4Brechin301216-52
5Forfar301228-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32015236
3Peterhead320146-26
4East Fife411236-34
5Elgin3003210-80

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Raith Rovers31027523
4Cowdenbeath210156-13
5Buckie Thistle4004315-120

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian321010197
3Arbroath311167-15
4Montrose4103215-133
5Alloa301225-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr33009279
2Kilmarnock32016336
3Clyde4202711-46
4Annan Athletic301214-32
5Dumbarton301225-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell330011299
2Queen's Park42119907
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City301237-42
5Berwick301246-21

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion312010736
2Hamilton31208626
3Queen of Sth31204225
4East Kilbride411259-45
5Stenhousemuir301236-32

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431083511
2Partick Thistle32108267
3Airdrieonians310245-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer3003411-70
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories