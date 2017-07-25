Match ends, Buckie Thistle 1, Raith Rovers 6.
Buckie Thistle v Raith Rovers
Line-ups
Buckie Thistle
- 12Salmon
- 22SkinnerSubstituted forMaitlandat 68'minutes
- 2Anderson
- 5MacKinnon
- 18DorratSubstituted forMunroat 45'minutes
- 11Urquhart
- 6McLean
- 7Fraser
- 10Angus
- 9McLeodSubstituted forTaylorat 64'minutes
- 20Ross
Substitutes
- 1Bell
- 3Carroll
- 4Maitland
- 14Copeland
- 15Taylor
- 16Murray
- 19Munro
Raith Rovers
- 1Lennox
- 2Thomson
- 14DavidsonSubstituted forMcKayat 76'minutes
- 6Benedictus
- 5Murray
- 12Matthews
- 8RobertsonSubstituted forBerryat 81'minutes
- 4Callachan
- 10Vaughan
- 7Spence
- 9BuchananSubstituted forOsei-Opokuat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Valentine
- 11Berry
- 15Osei-Opoku
- 16Court
- 17Brian
- 18McKay
- 19Bell
- Referee:
- Ryan Milne
- Attendance:
- 620
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away26
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away12
- Corners
- Home2
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Buckie Thistle 1, Raith Rovers 6.
Corner, Buckie Thistle. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
Attempt missed. Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ross Anderson.
Goal!
Goal! Buckie Thistle 1, Raith Rovers 6. Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by James Berry.
Foul by James Berry (Raith Rovers).
Chris Angus (Buckie Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Kevin Fraser (Buckie Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. James Berry replaces Scott Robertson.
Greig Spence (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis MacKinnon (Buckie Thistle).
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. David McKay replaces Iain Davidson.
Attempt saved. Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Yaw Osei (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ross Salmon.
Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Yaw Osei replaces Liam Buchanan.
Attempt missed. Chris Angus (Buckie Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Buckie Thistle. Conceded by Jason Thomson.
Goal!
Goal! Buckie Thistle 1, Raith Rovers 5. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross Matthews.
Substitution
Substitution, Buckie Thistle. John Maitland replaces Andrew Skinner.
Goal!
Goal! Buckie Thistle 1, Raith Rovers 4. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Vaughan.
Attempt blocked. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Buckie Thistle. Stuart Taylor replaces John McLeod.
Attempt missed. Ross Callachan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ross Salmon.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ross Anderson.
Foul by John McLeod (Buckie Thistle).
Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ross Salmon.
Attempt saved. Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Andrew Skinner.
Attempt missed. Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ross Salmon.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Andrew Skinner.