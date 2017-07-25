Scottish League Cup - Group B
Peterhead2Hearts1

Peterhead v Heart of Midlothian

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Brown
  • 4Ross
  • 3Robertson
  • 7Stevenson
  • 10CairneySubstituted forBrownat 74'minutes
  • 8Brown
  • 6FerryBooked at 24mins
  • 33Gibson
  • 14McLeanBooked at 54minsSubstituted forSmithat 56'minutes
  • 9McAllisterSubstituted forGabrielat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5McCracken
  • 12Smith
  • 16Gabriel
  • 17Adams
  • 18Brown
  • 19Lawrence
  • 21Hobday

Hearts

  • 13Hamilton
  • 24McGhee
  • 6Berra
  • 19Nowak
  • 2Smith
  • 15CowieSubstituted forMartinat 76'minutes
  • 7Walker
  • 8BuabenSubstituted forSutchuin-Djoumat 68'minutes
  • 27GrzelakBooked at 62mins
  • 77Esmael Gonçalves
  • 9Lafferty

Substitutes

  • 10Sutchuin-Djoum
  • 21Martin
  • 23Stockton
  • 25Currie
  • 26Zanatta
  • 30Brandon
  • 31Noring
Referee:
Mat Northcroft
Attendance:
1,602

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home12
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Peterhead 2, Heart of Midlothian 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Peterhead 2, Heart of Midlothian 1.

Attempt saved. Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Samson Gabriel replaces Rory McAllister.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 2, Heart of Midlothian 1. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Peterhead. Jordon Brown draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Arnaud Sutchuin-Djoum (Heart of Midlothian) after a foul in the penalty area.

Mason Robertson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Esmael Gonçalves (Heart of Midlothian).

Attempt missed. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).

Arnaud Sutchuin-Djoum (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Krystian Nowak (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Jamie Stevenson.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Krystian Nowak.

Allan Smith (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Krystian Nowak (Heart of Midlothian).

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Scott Ross.

Attempt blocked. Arnaud Sutchuin-Djoum (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Malaury Martin replaces Don Cowie.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Krystian Nowak.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Jordon Brown replaces Paul Cairney.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Scott Ross.

Attempt blocked. Esmael Gonçalves (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Arnaud Sutchuin-Djoum replaces Prince Buaben.

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Prince Buaben (Heart of Midlothian).

Foul by Allan Smith (Peterhead).

Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Booking

Rafal Grzelak (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rafal Grzelak (Heart of Midlothian).

Attempt blocked. Krystian Nowak (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Allan Smith (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Rafal Grzelak.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Allan Smith replaces Russell McLean.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk330010199
2Stirling42116517
3Inverness CT31113215
4Brechin301216-52
5Forfar301228-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32015236
3Peterhead320146-26
4East Fife411236-34
5Elgin3003210-80

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Raith Rovers31027523
4Cowdenbeath210156-13
5Buckie Thistle4004315-120

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian321010197
3Arbroath311167-15
4Montrose4103215-133
5Alloa301225-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr33009279
2Kilmarnock32016336
3Clyde4202711-46
4Annan Athletic301214-32
5Dumbarton301225-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell330011299
2Queen's Park42119907
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City301237-42
5Berwick301246-21

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion312010736
2Hamilton31208626
3Queen of Sth31204225
4East Kilbride411259-45
5Stenhousemuir301236-32

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431083511
2Partick Thistle32108267
3Airdrieonians310245-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer3003411-70
