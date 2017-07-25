Match ends, Peterhead 2, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Peterhead v Heart of Midlothian
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 2Brown
- 4Ross
- 3Robertson
- 7Stevenson
- 10CairneySubstituted forBrownat 74'minutes
- 8Brown
- 6FerryBooked at 24mins
- 33Gibson
- 14McLeanBooked at 54minsSubstituted forSmithat 56'minutes
- 9McAllisterSubstituted forGabrielat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 5McCracken
- 12Smith
- 16Gabriel
- 17Adams
- 18Brown
- 19Lawrence
- 21Hobday
Hearts
- 13Hamilton
- 24McGhee
- 6Berra
- 19Nowak
- 2Smith
- 15CowieSubstituted forMartinat 76'minutes
- 7Walker
- 8BuabenSubstituted forSutchuin-Djoumat 68'minutes
- 27GrzelakBooked at 62mins
- 77Esmael Gonçalves
- 9Lafferty
Substitutes
- 10Sutchuin-Djoum
- 21Martin
- 23Stockton
- 25Currie
- 26Zanatta
- 30Brandon
- 31Noring
- Referee:
- Mat Northcroft
- Attendance:
- 1,602
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterhead 2, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Attempt saved. Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Samson Gabriel replaces Rory McAllister.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 2, Heart of Midlothian 1. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Peterhead. Jordon Brown draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Arnaud Sutchuin-Djoum (Heart of Midlothian) after a foul in the penalty area.
Mason Robertson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Esmael Gonçalves (Heart of Midlothian).
Attempt missed. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).
Arnaud Sutchuin-Djoum (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Krystian Nowak (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Jamie Stevenson.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Krystian Nowak.
Allan Smith (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Krystian Nowak (Heart of Midlothian).
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Scott Ross.
Attempt blocked. Arnaud Sutchuin-Djoum (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Malaury Martin replaces Don Cowie.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Krystian Nowak.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Jordon Brown replaces Paul Cairney.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Scott Ross.
Attempt blocked. Esmael Gonçalves (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Arnaud Sutchuin-Djoum replaces Prince Buaben.
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Prince Buaben (Heart of Midlothian).
Foul by Allan Smith (Peterhead).
Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Rafal Grzelak (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rafal Grzelak (Heart of Midlothian).
Attempt blocked. Krystian Nowak (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Allan Smith (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Rafal Grzelak.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Allan Smith replaces Russell McLean.