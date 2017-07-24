BBC Sport - Women's Euro 2017: Scotland 1-2 Portugal highlights
Euro 2017 highlights: Scotland 1-2 Portugal
- From the section Women's Football
Scotland have a slim hope of advancing to the Women's Euro 2017 quarter-finals despite a 2-1 defeat against Portugal in Rotterdam leaving them bottom of Group D.
