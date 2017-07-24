Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen, Real Madrid, Rosenborg, Dundalk, Southend, Northampton, Livingston

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers could face multi-million-pound claims against their assets after Henderson & Jones, who specialise in buying legal claims and pursuing them through the courts, purchased Wavetower, the company used by former owner Craig Whyte to buy the club, and Sevco 5088, who then acquired the Glasgow outfit. (Daily Record)

Rangers, who have already had a £500,000 offer rejected, are to make a final, take-it-or-leave-it bid of £600,000 for Hearts winger Jamie Walker but are not prepared to meet the Edinburgh club's £1m asking price. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has vowed not to allow any more players to leave Pittodrie this summer amid reports that Rangers are interested in midfielder Kenny McLean. (Daily Record, print edition)

Southend United manager Phil Brown says he still has an interest in signing Harry Forrester but thinks the 26-year-old midfielder, who has since been told he has no future at Rangers, is unlikely to join his club having rejected the opportunity earlier this summer in order to fight for his place at Ibrox. (Southend Echo)

Midfielder Matt Crooks, who failed to win a regular place with Rangers, believes he has moved on to "bigger and better things" after his summer switch to English League One club Northampton Town.(Daily Record)

Hearts' Jamie Walker (right) continues to be linked with Rangers

Scotland midfielder Graham Dorrans says Rangers' early exit from Europa League qualifying did not make him think again about his proposed transfer from Norwich City. (The Herald)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha says Scotland left-back Lee Wallace will continue to wear the armband despite summer additions meaning he has five players capable of being captain.(Daily Record)

Livingston goalkeeper Neil Alexander has claimed he had no choice but to leave Rangers five years ago after being offered a vastly reduced contract. (Scottish Sun)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright is hoping to add another two attackers to his squad - an experienced striker and a winger with pace - but former Paris Saint-Germain winger Romain Habran's chances of earning a contract were not helped when the 23-year-old was forced off with a leg knock after 60 minutes of Saturday's friendly victory over Hartlepool. (Daily Express, print edition)

Scotland left-back Andrew Robertson, who has joined Liverpool from Hull City for £10m, says he considered walking away from football after being discarded by Celtic as a 15-year-old before joining Queen's Park. (Daily Record, print edition)

Zinedine Zidane thinks Olivier Ntcham will do well at Celtic

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says his fellow Frenchman, Olivier Ntcham, has joined the right club to grow and mature as a player after the 21-year-old midfielder's summer transfer from Manchester City to Celtic.(Daily Record)

Rosenborg coach Kare Ingebrigtsen has claimed there is not much difference between next Champions League opponents Celtic and Dundalk, the Irish side they defeated in the second round of qualifying. (Scottish Sun)

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny says Celtic cannot afford to underestimate Champions League qualifying opponents Rosenborg, despite the Norwegians only narrowly beating his own side in the previous round.(Daily Record)

Like Celtic's Brendan Rodgers, Rosenborg coach Kare Ingebrigtsen will seek advice from Ronny Deila ahead of their Champions League qualifier and says the Scottish champions' present manager had the advantage over the Norwegian because he was given much more money to spend in the transfer market. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic midfielder Kris Commons says Ronny Deila drained the players with his strict diet regime during the Norwegian's spell as manager of the Glasgow club.(Daily Record)

Kari Arnason, the Iceland defender who has returned to Aberdeen after leaving Omonia Nicosia, scored in his first appearance for the Dons - a 4-1 friendly win over Brechin City. (Press and Journal)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish golfer David Drysdale has targeted winning a European Tour title after his good finish at The Open at Royal Birkdale.(The Courier)