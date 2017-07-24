Jen Beattie: Manchester City Women defender signs new two-year deal

Jen Beattie
Jen Beattie has won more than 100 caps for Scotland

Manchester City Women defender Jen Beattie has signed a two-year contract extension with the Women's Super League One champions.

After joining from Montpellier in 2014, she has won the Continental Cup, WSL 1 title and Women's FA Cup with City.

"The past two years have been unforgettable and I couldn't be happier I'm extending my contract," she said.

The Scotland international, 26, missed out on going to Women's Euro 2017 because of an ankle injury.

