Alefe Santos: Yeovil Town sign winger after Derby County exit

Yeovil Town have signed Brazil-born winger Alefe Santos on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old was released by Championship side Derby County in the summer and joined the Glovers on trial.

Santos was born in Sao Paulo and moved to England at the age of 12, where he was at Stoke City and Bristol Rovers before joining Derby in 2014.

Glovers manager Darren Way said: "Alefe has been unlucky at Derby with a high turnover of managers, but I think he's a special talent."

