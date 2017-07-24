Jordan Clark: Accrington Stanley winger signs contract extension
Accrington Stanley winger Jordan Clark has signed a contract extension keeping him at the club until 2019.
Clark, 23, joined after being released by Shrewsbury Town in August 2016, originally signing a one-year deal with a further one-year option.
Stanley boss John Coleman told the club website: "I am delighted Jordan has signed a new deal."
The former Barnsley and Chesterfield player scored three goals in 50 games for the League Two side last season.