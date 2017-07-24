Lee Tomlin: Striker targets promotion with Cardiff City after Bristol City move

Lee Tomlin has won two caps for the England national C team, which represents England at non-league level

Lee Tomlin says he joined Cardiff City in order to return to the Premier League.

The attacking midfielder signed for the Bluebirds from Bristol City for a fee which could rise to £2.9m.

Tomlin, 28, played six Premier League games for previous club Bournemouth and he believes Cardiff can win promotion from the Championship this season.

"This is a massive club and my ambition is to get back in the Premier League," he told BBC Wales Sport.

"So when I spoke to the gaffer [Neil Warnock], it was an easy decision. He's an unbelievable manager.

"For me, this season, you've got to be aiming for play-offs at least. With the depth and quality we've got, there's no reason why not.

"Just because the other clubs are spending a lot more money, it means nothing. Just look at Leicester winning the Premier League."

Although Tomlin's spell in the top flight with Bournemouth was short-lived, he has enjoyed several productive seasons in the Championship with clubs such as Middlesbrough and Peterborough.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock described him as his "number one" target this summer and, after a Championship relegation scrap with Bristol City last season, Tomlin hopes to be challenging for promotion in the coming campaign.

"Yeah, 100%. I had to make the right move this time," he added.

"Speaking to the gaffer and watching how they did last season, he said this was one type of player that he needed.

"He's put a lot of faith in me so hopefully I can show him this season."

Tomlin has spent the majority of his career playing in the '10' role between the centre-forward and midfield.

He has 99 club goals to his name and, with Cardiff's top scorer last term Kenneth Zohore to play alongside, Tomlin hopes to be a creative force as well.

"I'd say for me, I'll try and get 10 goals a season but I'd also like to get 10 or 15 assists," he said.

"Almost every striker I've played with has got 15 or 20 goals a season, so hopefully Ken can get that this season."