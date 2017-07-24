Togo international Djene joins Getafe on four-year deal

Togo's Djene has played in Spain before, for second-tier Alcorcon between 2014-16

Togo international Djene Dakonam Ortega has joined Spain's Getafe, signing a four-year deal with the La Liga side.

Known as Djene, the 25-year-old defender joins from Belgium's Sint-Truidense.

This is his second spell in Spanish football after playing for second-tier Alcorcon between 2014-16.

In 2013, Djene played every minute as Togo reached the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in their history.

Since making his Togolese debut in 2012, Djene has earned over 30 caps for the West Africans.

Relegated in 2016, Getafe returned to La Liga at the first opportunity after coming up through the play-offs last season.