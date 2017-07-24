The race for the Women's Premiership title looks set to go to the final week of the season as Linfield Ladies and Newry City earn thumping wins.

Kirsty McGuinness hit a hat-trick in Linfield's 8-2 win over Cliftonville while Newry remain a point behind, with a game in hand, after their 10-1 demotion of Ballymena United.

Glentoran Belfast United also beat Crusaders Strikers 3-0 at Seaview.