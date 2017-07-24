BBC Sport - Super Cup NI Highlights: Northern Ireland's U19 women hammer Wales 4-0

N Ireland U19 women thump Wales in Super Cup

Super Cup NI highlights as two goals from Rebecca Bassett and strikes from Emma McMaster and Louise McDaniel help Northern Ireland Under-19 women beat their Wales counterparts 4-0.

Northern Ireland manager Alfie Wylie was delighted with his side's performance as the country prepares to host the European Under-19 Championships next month.

Top Stories