Dundee: Elliot Parish received widespread advice to move to Scotland

Dundee goalkeeper Elliot Parish has finally followed long-standing career advice to move to Scotland.

The 27-year-old signed a one-year deal last week, having first been told he should move north several years ago.

"A few people close to me have said it's a good idea to get up here," Parish said.

"My adviser said when I was 22, 23, to get up here as quickly as I can, [but] it's taken a bit longer than I would have liked."

Parish was a free agent after leaving Accrington Stanley - his ninth club - at the end of last season, and he is expected to start this campaign as back-up goalkeeper to Scott Bain at Dens Park.

He has spent previous spells at Aston Villa, Cardiff, Blackpool and Colchester, and was finally tempted to move to Scotland as some of his former team-mates are playing in the Premiership.

"I have had a number of people push me this way and it's nice the opportunity has come up," Parish added.

"For me, the advice was, you have so many big games and you get some good exposure. It's competitive and very passionate as well.

"A good friend of mine, Joe Lewis, is at Aberdeen. You have Don Cowie and Kevin McNaughton. Those sort of people have said it's a good idea to come up here so I have taken their advice.

"I have not spoken to Joe but I definitely need to have a game of golf with him. Having taken a close look at the way he has done, it just shows. It's a strong league and this year as well it's going to be as strong as ever.

"To have such big teams in this league, and I classify Dundee as a big team, it's going to be great to be part of that."